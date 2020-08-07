Ska Brewing Sources Old Cans Amid Can Shortage

DURANGO, Colo. — Can manufacturers around the country are operating at capacity, and as the aluminum can shortage continues to grow many craft brewers are facing supply issues but for pioneering canners, Ska Brewing, this latest hurdle presents opportunity.

For many reasons, such as old inventory, misprints, or errors in forecasting, millions of aluminum cans go unused each year, and, to continue with the cliché proverbial expressions, Ska saw a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

“We approach most of our issues with a mindset of sustainability,” said Ska President and Co-founder Dave Thibodeau. “Here we saw an opportunity to reuse old cans and solve a new problem at the same time by labeling over them and sending them to market.”

Beginning this week, Ska fans will notice a new look on some of their favorite brews, and for a brewery known for a strong graphic focus on its packaging, this new look might come as a bit of a surprise.

“It’s certainly not going to be the clean look we’re known for, but at the same time we’re also known for our creativity, and the benefits of this creative solution far outweigh the disadvantages,” said Thibodeau. “Just don’t be surprised if you see a white or blue can extending above that iconic green Modus label!”

If the Candemic lasts well into 2021, and many forecast it will, Thibodeau said Ska will continue to source old cans and run labels on them indefinitely.

About Ska Brewing

