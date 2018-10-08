Ska Brewing Releases Euphoria Winter Pale Ale

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing’s seasonal Euphoria Pale Ale returned to the brewery’s World Headquarters over the weekend, and hits shelves in twelve states next week. Ska is hopeful that winter is coming alongside this beer release.

Euphoria’s big malt backbone meets caramel sweetness and just a touch of chocolate, with epic grapefruit hop aroma and flavor provided by a huge dry hop addition that really make this seasonal beer shine. It all comes together as a warming, yet refreshing pale ale that powder junkies spend all year looking forward to. After the 416 Fire, this year especially.

Euphoria was first brewed as a beer for Purgatory Ski Resort before Ska teamed up with their friends at Venture Snowboards located in Silverton, CO to brew the recipe and create a custom snowboard with Ska artwork. This tradition now returns for the twelfth year.

“I’ve always said that hops are warming,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “As a winter Pale Ale, this beer is just a bit darker than your typical pale. It’s a great backcountry beer.”

Kickoff the prospect of snowboarding season with Ska Brewing this Friday September 28 at the brewery’s World Headquarters at 5pm. Ska and Venture Snowboards will debut this year’s custom snowboard and host a Euphoria celebration in November— more information will soon be available about this event at skabrewing.com.

Find Euphoria in 6-packs in all twelve of Ska’s distribution states through colder months. Contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com with any more questions about this beer’s backstory or availability.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit skabrewing.com.

About Venture Snowboards

Founded in 1999, Venture is an independent, grassroots snowboard manufacturer based in Silverton, Colorado. Venture crafts high-quality, freeride snowboards and splitboards from scratch using sustainable woods and wind power. Learn more at venturesnowboards.com.