Silver Eagle Names New Senior VP and CFO

SAN ANTONIO – Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., one of the nation’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, recently announced Jordan Guidry as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Guidry is responsible for all financial aspects of the company’s business and also leads the Routing, Supply Chain and Information Technology departments. Silver Eagle’s 13-county territory includes Atascosa, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala Counties.

Guidry joined Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. in 2008 and before his current position, he served as Vice President of Finance, based in Houston. Prior to joining Silver Eagle, he was with Ernst & Young as a Senior Auditor. He received bachelor’s degrees in accounting and economics from Southwestern University and a M.B.A. from the University of Houston.

About Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P.

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle’s footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, craft spirits, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereagle.com.