Silver Eagle Houston Now Distributing Anheuser-Busch’s Cutwater Spirits

HOUSTON, Texas – Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is now distributing Anheuser-Busch’s newest acquisition – Cutwater Spirits, a San Diego, California based distillery. Cutwater Spirits is an industry leader and an award-winning maker of 16 types of craft distilled spirits, three types of mixers and ready to enjoy canned cocktails offered in 14 different flavors. “Silver Eagle Houston is thrilled to offer and distribute Cutwater Spirits to our Houston-area accounts,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC. “With the large assortment of canned cocktails to award-winning spirits and mixers, Cutwater’s on-the-go offerings will be a great option for Houstonians.”

Cutwater beverages are produced with “better for you” in mind, which include low calorie, low carb and low sugar per serving. This brand offers a wide range of options for kicking off the Houston summer, such as the canned Tequila Lime Margarita and Spicy Bloody Mary. In addition, check out Cutwater’s website for some fun, easy to make and enjoyable recipes.

Cutwater is available locally in select retail accounts and on-premise locations in single-flavor 4-packs and single-flavor 12 oz. cans.

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,000 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 10,000 businesses across greater Houston. For more information, visit silvereagle.com and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Cutwater Spirits

Built on the spirit of innovation, Cutwater Spirits is an award-winning maker of distilled spirits, mixers, and ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails based in San Diego, California. Originally founded in 2007 as Ballast Point Spirits, and rebranded in 2016 as Cutwater Spirits, we have amassed over 450 awards across our portfolio of products and are currently distributed in 34 states. We have become an industry leader in the RTD canned cocktail market with 14 different spirit based canned products, including our American Distillers Institute Best-in-Class winning Vodka Mule, San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal winning Spicy Bloody Mary, and our line of Vodka Sodas featuring 99 calories and zero carbohydrates. Production takes place at our 50,000 square foot facility in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours, where guests can learn about our products and experience our R&D process. For more information, visit www.cutwaterspirits.com or follow Cutwater on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.