Silver Eagle Beverages and Anheuser-Busch Donate Water to Volunteer Fire Department

SAN ANTONIO – Silver Eagle Beverages and Anheuser-Busch partnered to donate more than 7,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the Natalia Volunteer Fire Department in Natalia, TX, providing a critical resource to the men and women who risk their lives to protect the local community each day.

“Volunteer fire departments need our support, and providingsafe drinking water is an important and necessary first step to ensure volunteers are properly hydrated,”said John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages. “Through this partnership withAnheuser-Busch, we have the opportunity to give back to the selfless volunteers who make our communities a safer place.”

The water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded their emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 2.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.

More information can be found atwww.nvfc.org/water.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visithttp://www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. Anheuser-Busch is home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by an unwavering commitment to support the communities we call home. For more information, visitwww.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch onLinkedIn,Twitter,Facebook andInstagram.

About the National Volunteer Fire Council

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, emergency medical, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides invaluable advocacy, resources, programs, and education for first responders across the nation. Learn more atwww.nvfc.org.