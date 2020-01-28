Short’s Brewing Company Adds Distribution In Colorado

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – Short’s Brewing Company of Bellaire and Elk Rapids, MI will begin distribution of their beer in Colorado beginning in January with Elite Brands of Colorado. Official launch events will take place throughout the expanded distribution area the week of January 27th.

Short’s, known widely for their flagship beers and experimental brews, prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers handmade by people who care in northern Michigan. Short’s plans to distribute flagship brands Huma Lupa Licious (India Pale Ale), Soft Parade (Fruit Ale), and Local’s Light (American Lager) along with Beaches Tropical Hard Seltzer beginning in January. Short’s will also be distributing the latest addition to their seasonal lineup, Psychedelic Cat Grass, and Beaches Cocktail-inspired Variety Pack beginning in March.

Distribution of Starcut Ciders, Short’s hard cider brand, has been handled by Elite Brands since 2016.

According to Pauline Knighton-Prueter, CSO at Short’s, “Elite Brands’ leadership and staff have proven themselves to be invaluable partners for the last four years as we worked to grow Starcut Ciders in the state. Our trust in their go-to-market strategy and thoughtful approach to growing brands gave us the confidence to launch Short’s Brewing Co. beers with their team.”

For more information about launch events and where to find Short’s brews in Colorado, please visit shortsbrewing.com/coloradolaunch.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company please visit www.shortsbrewing.com.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. The company’s portfolio also includes Starcut Ciders, born out of a desire to celebrate the bounty of Michigan orchards, and Beaches Hard Seltzer, an innovative, refreshing seltzer under the alternative beverage brand Superfluid Supply Co. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Huma Lupa Licious, Local’s Light, and Soft Parade. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

About Elite Brands

Elite Brands of Colorado launched in 2003 with just two employees. All these years later, our fermentation process has produced a team of 90 employees who consider it an honor to represent the finest makers of beer, wine and spirits to the good folks of Colorado. Our educated and driven sales staff reside in the Colorado communities we serve. Not just any beverage makes it into Elite’s portfolio. A lot of tasting and talking goes into evaluating potential brands for quality, sales and mutual growth potential. From our internal tasting room to campsites and trailheads, we have to love it before our Colorado friends can drink it. Learn more at www.elite-brands.com.

For More Information: shortsbrewing.com/coloradolaunch/