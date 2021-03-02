Short’s Brewing Co. to Release Double Soft Parade Fruit Ale

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — What’s better than Short’s flagship fruit ale made with raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries? The answer—Short’s flagship fruit ale with DOUBLE the raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries.

Yes—for a limited time only at the end of March, Short’s Brewing Co is releasing Double Soft Parade. In addition to massive fruit additions, this beer will pack a punch with bright, fruit-forward deliciousness and a higher ABV.

The super limited release is also limited to independent retailers in Michigan. After many mom-and-pop stores struggled through 2020, Short’s wants to thank these retailers for their support, and give consumers another reason to hit up their neighborhood beer spot.

“Many small Michigan businesses are struggling right now, and we want to make sure that they have our full support so they can come out on the other side of COVID.” Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director stated. “These local shops are often the hub of their communities, and they’ve believed in our fearless beverages from the start, way back in 2004, so this is a small gesture of thanks to these partners.”

Soft Parade, a 7.5% ABV beer that has been around nearly as long as the brewery has been in business, helped put Short’s on the map as experimental masterminds. Double Soft Parade is the same recipe as the original high-gravity version that debuted in the 2007 Imperial Beer Series, along with other Willy Wonka-esque beers like Bloody Beer, Spruce Pils, Peaches & Cream, and Black Licorice Lager. Yes—this is the “High-Gravity Soft Parade” everyone talks about.

“Not all of our wild experiments are for everyone—but Soft Parade is a beer that people love at first sip. Especially folks who would come to the Pub early on looking for wine or cocktails.” Joe Short, Founder and Visionary stated. “Double Soft Parade is going to be a real treat. Double the fruit, double the fun.”

Soft Parade is available year round, and over time has evolved into its own spin-off brands. Soft Parade Shandy is one of hottest beers of the summer—a refreshing blend of the fruit ale and lemonade available starting early April. The brewer also released Soft Parade Seltzer last summer and again in late 2020.

Double Soft Parade will be available at the Bellaire Pub and Elk Rapids Taproom Friday March 19th, with distribution of six packs and draft product to independent retailers across the state throughout the following week.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: https://www.shortsbrewing.com

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light,

and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.