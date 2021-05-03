Short’s Brewing Co. Releases Refreshin’ Session 12-Pack

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes an insatiable thirst for ice cold beverages. Beverages designed to compliment your day—wherever it takes you, the beach, the boat, or the backyard. Ideally, with a low-enough ABV to keep you crushing your day.

Enter in Short’s lineup of summer crushers.

For the second year in a row, Short’s is releasing Refreshin’ Session—a limited edition 12 pack designed to keep your thirst quenched and your summer slammin. The pack features four flavors—the brands flagship American Lager, Local’s Light, along with Soft Parade Seltzer, a lighter version of their fan fave Soft Parade Fruit Ale. New this year—Lil’ Sticky, a low-abv, low-cal IPA (inspired by their summer seasonal Sticky Icky Icky known for resinous hop aroma and bitterness) and Nitro Furry Buddy, a nitrogenated light session stout and Short’s first canned nitro product.

Now available in six packs and 12 packs, Lil’ Huma is ready to rip this summer. Since debuting in last years’ Refreshin’ Session pack, Lil’ Huma has ascended to a year-round offering and is ready for it’s time in the sun. The low-cal, low-carb IPA has massive flavor, made in the likeness of its hop- and malt-packed big brother, Huma Lupa Licious. Shockingly only 4.5% abv and 95 calories with 4 carbs, every human needs a Lil’ Huma.

And it wouldn’t be summer without Soft Parade Shandy. More refreshing than a state fair lemonade on a hot summer’s day, Soft Parade Shandy delivers all the berries of its big sister, Soft Parade, but blended with homemade lemonade for an extra quenching burst of flavor.

“We love variety at Short’s and take joy in making beers that everyone can enjoy, no matter what flavor quenches your thirst!” Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director for the company concluded.

Find Short’s summer crushers in the beer aisle, wherever Short’s Brewing Co products are sold.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan. 

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

For More Information:
https://www.shortsbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.