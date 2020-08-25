Short’s Brewing Co Cancels 16th Annual Anniversary Party

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – As fall plans remain uncertain, Short’s Brewing Co announces the cancellation of their annual anniversary party, scheduled for October 17th, 2020 at their Bellaire location.

Originally rescheduled from April 2020, before the impact of COVID was known, the Octoberdate felt promising to the team at Short’s.“When we moved our party to October, we had hopes that COVID would be behind us and we’d all want a reason to celebrate. Now, we know that’s just not the case and are making the call early to give people plenty of time to cancel plans.” Said Tim Reicha, Short’s Brewing Co’s Festival & Events coordinator.

Their annual Anniversary party is a huge draw for the Northern Michigan community and its local businesses, with typical attendance over 3,000 people.Short’s is reaching out to all ticket holders individually, and states ticket refunds will be issued within 60 days. There are three refund options available: Ticket holders can choose to hold their ticket for Short’s 17th Anniversary currently scheduled for April 24th, 2021, get a gift card for the ticket value + $5, or elect for a full refund. If you purchased tickets and have not yet received an email with your options for refund, please email anniparty@shortsbrewing.com.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: https://www.shortsbrewing.com

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brewsincluding Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.