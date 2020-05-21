Short’s Brewing Co. Announces Reopening of Bellaire Pub

BELLAIRE, Mich. – Following the Governor’s orders, Short’s Bellaire Pub will reopen this Friday, May 22 just in time for the holiday weekend. The Short’s team are going above and beyond government mandates for the safety of our staff and patrons as a result of COVID-19.

The biggest change—moving to reservations only and limiting group sizes to 10 people or less.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our patrons and our staff safe. We want to thank everyone in advance for their patience and grace, and for adhering to our new rules. We reserve the right to refuse service to any guest that refuses to comply with our new normal.” Said Erin Kuethe, the General Manager at Short’s Pub.

Guest Changes:

Guests will be only be allowed in the pub when they are dining, and are asked to remain home if they are, or have recently been sick

Guests will be legally required to wear a mask, unless they are at their table eating and drinking

Reservations only—Guests will be required to call the pub or book online (see below for details)

QR Codes will be visible on-premise and take guests to an online menu

No waiting areas—Guests encouraged to wait in vehicles or go for a walk while waiting for a text notification that their table is ready

Limit party sizes to groups of 10 or less

Take out window will remain open for growler fills, packaged product, and to go orders

Expanded take out menu options for large groups

Food and beverage delivery available for Bellaire addresses

Curbside pick up available in designated spots behind the pub

Condiment caddies will be replaced with single serve salt, pepper, parmesan, and red pepper flakes—available upon request

*Some menu items are subject to change based on supply availability

Pub Changes:

New Hours Sun-Thur 11am-9pm Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm

Moving to all single-use menus or laminated menus that are sanitized between guests

Dining room capacity has been reduced to less than 50%

At least 6 feet between each table

X’s on the floor will indicate 6 foot separation

Removal of barstools, pool table, and gaming areas

Installation of plexiglass guards at the host stand and North bars

Each shift will have a designated cleaner to clean and sanitize work surfaces, shared surfaces, and bathrooms CONSTANTLY. This will go above and beyond normal sanitation practices.

Short’s Mart Changes:

Shoppers will be legally required to wear a mask

Short’s Mart will be limited to 4 patrons at a time

Mart door will be used for Exit Only

Guests will be asked to not handle the merchandise

All Short’s Mart merch can be ordered online (see link below)

Tuesdays from 10am-12pm will be open for vulnerable guests, which currently include people over 60, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

Employee Practices:

Staff will be required to wear masks at all times

All employees are required to stay home if they are sick

All employees will have their temperature taken and complete the health departments questionnaire before beginning their shift

Silverware will be rolled using single-use gloves

For Reservations, call (231) 498-2300 (X2) or visit: https://www.shortsbrewing.com/reservations/

For more information regarding the pub reopening, please visit our Rules/FAQ page: https://www.shortsbrewing.com/reservations/

To order from the Short’s Mart: https://store.shortsbrewing.com/

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: https://www.shortsbrewing.com

