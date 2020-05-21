Short’s Brewing Co. Announces Reopening of Bellaire Pub

BELLAIRE, Mich. – Following the Governor’s orders, Short’s Bellaire Pub will reopen this Friday, May 22 just in time for the holiday weekend. The Short’s team are going above and beyond government mandates for the safety of our staff and patrons as a result of COVID-19.
The biggest change—moving to reservations only and limiting group sizes to 10 people or less.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep our patrons and our staff safe. We want to thank everyone in advance for their patience and grace, and for adhering to our new rules. We reserve the right to refuse service to any guest that refuses to comply with our new normal.” Said Erin Kuethe, the General Manager at Short’s Pub.
Guest Changes:
- Guests will be only be allowed in the pub when they are dining, and are asked to remain home if they are, or have recently been sick
- Guests will be legally required to wear a mask, unless they are at their table eating and drinking
- Reservations only—Guests will be required to call the pub or book online (see below for details)
- QR Codes will be visible on-premise and take guests to an online menu
- No waiting areas—Guests encouraged to wait in vehicles or go for a walk while waiting for a text notification that their table is ready
- Limit party sizes to groups of 10 or less
- Take out window will remain open for growler fills, packaged product, and to go orders
- Expanded take out menu options for large groups
- Food and beverage delivery available for Bellaire addresses
- Curbside pick up available in designated spots behind the pub
- Condiment caddies will be replaced with single serve salt, pepper, parmesan, and red pepper flakes—available upon request
- *Some menu items are subject to change based on supply availability
Pub Changes:
- New Hours
- Sun-Thur 11am-9pm
- Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
- Moving to all single-use menus or laminated menus that are sanitized between guests
- Dining room capacity has been reduced to less than 50%
- At least 6 feet between each table
- X’s on the floor will indicate 6 foot separation
- Removal of barstools, pool table, and gaming areas
- Installation of plexiglass guards at the host stand and North bars
- Each shift will have a designated cleaner to clean and sanitize work surfaces, shared surfaces, and bathrooms CONSTANTLY. This will go above and beyond normal sanitation practices.
Short’s Mart Changes:
- Shoppers will be legally required to wear a mask
- Short’s Mart will be limited to 4 patrons at a time
- Mart door will be used for Exit Only
- Guests will be asked to not handle the merchandise
- All Short’s Mart merch can be ordered online (see link below)
- Tuesdays from 10am-12pm will be open for vulnerable guests, which currently include people over 60, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
Employee Practices:
- Staff will be required to wear masks at all times
- All employees are required to stay home if they are sick
- All employees will have their temperature taken and complete the health departments questionnaire before beginning their shift
- Silverware will be rolled using single-use gloves
For Reservations, call (231) 498-2300 (X2) or visit: https://www.shortsbrewing.com/reservations/
For more information regarding the pub reopening, please visit our Rules/FAQ page: https://www.shortsbrewing.com/reservations/
To order from the Short’s Mart: https://store.shortsbrewing.com/
For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: https://www.shortsbrewing.com
About Short’s Brewing Company
Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan. Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.
For More Information: shortsbrewing.com