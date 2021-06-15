Short’s Brewing Co Announces Q3 Release Schedule

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Summer is the best time in Northern Michigan—the weather is nice, the lakes are warming up, and Short’s releases their third quarter line up, chock full of heady favorites and new brews. This quarter will see two seasonal products with wider release and longer availability—Controversiale and a Pure Michigan collaboration—Pure Michigan Autumn IPA. As for the rest of these brews, get ‘em while you can. With two releases a month, they don’t last long.

“We’re excited about this quarter because it’s filled with a great lineup of beverages intended to fuel an amazing summer. We’re covering a lot of bases this quarter—experimental, fruity, dark, hoppy, hybrids, seltzers…and are bringing back one of our most-requested summer beers, Melt My Brain!!” Said Tony Hansen, Short’s Chief Innovation Officer.

July Sticky Icky Icky – American India Pale Ale – 7.1% ABV, 68 IBU 6 pack bottles, cans, draft Dive into the dank with Sticky Icky Icky, a resiny and classic American IPA loaded with Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, and Galaxy hops, clocking in at 7.1% ABV. Radiantly clear, copper-colored and full of grapefruit and melon notes, this Short’s fam favorite drinks easy and drinks good. Distribution area: MI, IL, OH, IN, WI, CO, TN, NJ

Short’s Shandy – American Lager with Lemonade – 4.1% ABV 6 pack bottles, draft Refresh yourself! Short’s Shandy blends a classic Light American Lager with homemade lemonade for an effervescently sweet and lemony brew that will cool you off on the hottest of days. Distribution area: MI

Sour Parade – American Sour Ale – 7.0% ABV, 11 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft Sour Parade is an American Sour Ale brewed with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and flaked rye. Ruby red with a bubbly white head, at first glance Sour Parade looks like the Soft Parade we know and love, but a sour secret awaits. A fruity aroma of fresh berries and just a hint of sourdough bread meets the nose. Sweet berry and spicy flavors reminiscent of Soft Parade are accompanied by a bright, sour acidity. Distribution area: MI, WI

Melt My Brain – Experimental Golden Ale – 4% ABV, 24 IBU 6 pack bottles, 12 pack cans, draft A true testament to Short’s Brewing innovation, Melt My Brain is a beer that’s made like a radler to drink like a cocktail. We take a Golden Ale and pack it full of two key gin botanicals: coriander and juniper berries, then add a crazy amount of fresh lime. We then blend that ginfully delicious brew with our own house-made tonic water, shandy-style, to brighten the whole thing up and add an extra level of effervescence. The ultimate shower beer, the ultimate lawn-mowing beer, the ultimate summer crusher. Drinking is believing. Distribution area: MI, WI

August Controversiale – American IPA – 6.6% ABV, 50 IBU Seasonal brew 6 pack cans, bottles, draft All hail the Simcoe hops, featured exclusively in ControversiAle for an earthy and pine laced aroma combined with zesty grapefruit and hop marmalade that goes down easy like a pale ale but with the depth and complexity of an American IPA with multiple hop additions. As for the name? Well, let’s just say this beer has a history. Distribution area: MI

S’more stout – Stout – 8% ABV, 20 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft Bust out the camp chairs and get the ghost stories ready for this complex stout brewed with graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and smoked malt. S’more Stout is a full campfire experience, rich and hearty with scents of graham and smoke layered with notes of marshmallow cream and chocolate on your tongue. Best enjoyed with a flaming mallow on top—trust us on this one. Distribution area: MI

Island Chomper – Double American IPA – 9.8% ABV 6 pack bottles, draft Double the IPA meets seven times the fruit in this punch-inspired brew made with pineapple, passion fruit, apple, orange, papaya, apricot and guava. Island Chomper smells like you’re holding a fruit basket up to your nose, with ample flavors of orange and tart tropical fruit, which shift quickly into a sour, mouth puckering bitterness thanks to a generous dosing of Mosaic, Azaaca, Calypso and Nelson Sauvin hops. Tiki drinks come in all shapes and sizes, folks. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO

September Pure Michigan Autumn IPA – IPA made with 100% Michigan ingredients – 5.6% ABV, 52 IBU Seasonal brew 6 pack bottles, 6 pack cans, draft Brewed in partnership with Pure Michigan as an homage to the splendor surrounding us, Pure Michigan IPA is made entirely with ingredients grown on Michigan farms. This is a quintessential IPA with balanced hop bitterness and malty, fruited sweetness. Like pouring all the best parts of the Michigan outdoors into a glass and imbibing thanks to malt from Empire Malting Co, Great Lakes Malting Company and Valley View Farms, and hops from MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance. Cheers to Pure Michigan! Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO

Partea – Sparkling Hard Tea – 3.5% ABV 6 pack bottles, draft The latest Short’s innovation, Partea is a sparkling beverage brewed with Ambrosia Tea, which has a reputation in Greek mythology as giving immortality. We’re not making any promises there, but we can guarantee that once you want one, you’ll want another. Distribution area: MI

Tribe Called Zest – Double IPA – 9.9% ABV, 80 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft A rhythm recipe that you’ll savor, this American Double IPA boasts a robust hop profile of Columbus, Amarillo, El Dorado, Citra, Azacca, and Mosaic, and is brewed with ALL the zests: lemon, grapefruit, lime, tangerine, and Seville orange. This full bodied brew is extra citrusy and has a complex, resinous mouth-feel, all balanced by that classic double IPA malt backbone. Go ahead and kick it with A Tribe Called Zest. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO

For More Information:

https://www.shortsbrewing.com/2021-release-schedule/