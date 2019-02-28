Schlafly Beer to Release Ale d’Or Pale Ale

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the largest locally-owned craft brewery in St. Louis, announces today the release of Ale d’Or, a new can offering in partnership with Saint Louis Football Club. As the official craft brewery of the team, the new can comes just in time for the first Saint Louis FC game on March 9, 2019. The Ale d’Or beer will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans across Schlafly’s distribution.

The approachable, copper colored ale (5.9%, 50 IBUs) is charged with American hops and malts to create a bold, balanced beer with pine and citrus aroma and a full body. Ale d’Or, French for “golden ale,” nods to the Ballon d’Or,the coveted, annual football award given to the greatest soccer players in the world.

“We are all huge soccer fans at Schlafly, and there’s a great energy around the sport in St. Louis right now,” says Head of Marketing Wil Rogers. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Saint Louis FC into this upcoming season with the new release of Ale d’Or. The cans truly celebrate the sport as well as this city, and we’re looking forward to kicking off the season with an Ale d’Or in hand!” The can features the Saint Louis FC logo, with St. Louis’ famous fleur-de-lis and team colors, as well as a message to the devoted fan club, the Saint Louligans, that reads, “A beer dedicated to the Louligans, a supporters’ group that appreciates a real beer.”

This release also follows Schlafly’s steady addition to its can lineup, including 12-packs of 16-ounce cans of Pale Ale and White Lager, as well as canned Proper Cider: Raspberry and the brewery’s Hop Allocation series. Ale d’Or will available for $8.99 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans across the St. Louis Metro area. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visithttp://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, Missouri’s largest locally owned, independent craft brewery, proudly offers over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Utilizing 102 hop varietals, 77 malts and grains, 59 different spices and fruits and 10 separate yeast strains from around the globe, Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100% renewable energy throughout its operations. The largest Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 12 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram, andTwitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.