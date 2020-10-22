Schlafly Beer Releases Coffee Stout in 16 oz. Cans

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the return of Coffee Stout (5.7%), a fan favorite winter brew that is now available in 12-packs of 16-ounce cans as well as 6-packs of 12-ounce bottles. With earthy aromas of roasted barley and coffee to balance the stout’s sweetness, Schlafly’s Coffee Stout combines a traditional English-style stout with premium French roast coffee for award-winning flavor. Coffee Stout is available across Schlafly’s distribution as well as the Schlafly brewpubs.

Schlafly’s Coffee Stout showcases a 25-year partnership with local St. Louis roaster, Kaldi’s Coffee. The brewery creates a cold toddy to extract the best qualities from Kaldi’s premium French roast beans before blending it with the stout to create a smooth, slightly sweet beer with notes of roasted barley, chocolate and coffee.

“Coffee Stout is one of our beers rooted in history and connection to the St. Louis community. It is very exciting to offer the beloved beer in cans this year. In our early beginnings, the staff of Kaldi’s Coffee would come to the Schlafly Tap Room and order a shot of espresso to accompany their pint of Oatmeal Stout. It didn’t take long for us to realize that coffee and stout were a match made in heaven,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale. “With rich flavor and silky character, this full-bodied beer is great to enjoy around a campfire or at a socially distanced gathering.”

This release follows Schlafly’s steady addition to its lineup of 12-packs of 16-ounce cans. Schlafly’s Coffee Stout is available for $13.99 and can be found across the brewery’s distribution as well as on draft, and in cans and bottles at the Schlafly Bottleworks, Tap Room and Bankside brewpubs. Schlafly Beer offers curbside pick-up at all three brewpub locations. To place an online order for pick-up, visit: https://schlaflycurbside.square.site/. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution and products, visit www.schlafly.com/beers/distribution.

About Schlafly Beer:

Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, proudly brews over 60 unique styles of beer. Each is handmade at the Tap Room in Midtown St. Louis or Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood. Schlafly also works with local suppliers for everything from farm-fresh food to packaging and labeling. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Schlafly donates spent grain to local farmers to feed their livestock and utilizes 100% renewable energy throughout its operations. The Missouri-owned-and-operated beer maker offers free tours of the Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) every Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the hour and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue) from noon to 5 p.m. every half hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand continues to define craft across 14 states and throughout countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at either of our locations and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of seasonal and year-round beers and for information on distribution, visit Schlafly.com.