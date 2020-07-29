Schlafly Beer Releases Apple Pie Proper Cider

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery, announces the release of Apple Pie Proper Cider (6.8% ABV), a take on the brewery’s traditional cider with the addition of warming spices fit for fall. Available in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans, Apple Pie Proper Cider is made the traditional way with fermented apples for a slightly tart and semi-sweet flavor to balance the spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Apple Pie Proper Cider is available across Schlafly’s distribution as well as the Schlafly brewpubs.

The locally-owned brewery in St. Louis has been making cider for over fifteen years now and regularly has a rotating hard cider on draft at its brewpubs. Apple Pie Proper Cider was a tap favorite last fall as guests gravitated towards the baked good-inspired flavor.

Founding Brewer Stephen Hale says, “There’s something comforting about apple pie. We can all imagine that fresh-from-the-oven apple pie aroma and taste. It kind of calls you back to grandma’s kitchen.”

The traditional, golden-colored cider is a certified gluten-free product. The true cider is only made with the fruit juice of the apples without high-fructose corn syrup. The Apple Pie Proper Cider joins Schlafly’s portfolio of canned cider options which also includes a traditional Proper Cider and a Proper Cider Raspberry.

Apple Pie Proper Cider is available for $8.99 in four-pack, 12-ounce cans and is available throughout fall across Schlafly’s distribution as well as available for online ordering at the Schlafly brewpubs. Schlafly Beer offers curbside pick-up at all three of their brewpub locations in downtown St. Louis, Maplewood and St. Charles. To place an online order for pick-up, visit: https://schlaflycurbside.square.site/. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution and products, visit www.schlafly.com.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks and Schlafly Bankside, as well as onFacebook,Instagram, andTwitter. For a full listing of Schlafly beers and the beerfinder, visit Schlafly.com.