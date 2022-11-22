Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. Announce ‘Match Day Light’ To Celebrate Soccer

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. announce the release of Match Day Light, a 35-calorie, non-alcoholic English Pale Ale, officially launching on Friday, Nov. 18. Match Day Light is a new style release from the two brewing companies, who announced a joint venture this summer. The NA craft beer celebrates St. Louis’ love of soccer through the packaging and ingredients used to brew it, and the style selection is an intentional nod to Schlafly’s flagship beer over the past 30 years.

“This new style showcases our rich history at Schlafly as well as St. Louis’ pride for soccer,” says CEO Fran Caradonna. “The English Pale Ale has been intricately linked to the sport for generations. Our brewing teams captured the authentic taste of our flagship English Pale Ale while also offering a low-calorie, non-alcoholic option, which is no small feat.”

“Match Day Light really brings our collaborative partnership to life,” says WellBeing Brewing Co. CEO Jeff Stevens. “From the can design to the taste, it delivers on the quality that craft beer drinkers expect from both brands. Both WellBeing and Schlafly also have a strong dedication to our community, and this non-alcoholic craft beer gives everyone an option to celebrate the excitement around soccer in St. Louis.”

Based on the original recipe from Schlafly Beer, the ingredients feature London yeast, Essex Chocolate malt, East Kent Golding, Northdown, and Pilgrim hops. Schlafly and WellBeing use the latest in brewing expertise and technology to create a true-to-taste brew without the alcohol.

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original, independent craft brewery, and WellBeing Brewing Co., a fast-growing national non-alcoholic craft beer pioneer in St. Louis, announced a joint venture in July 2022, which allows both brands to appeal to today’s modern drinking consumer. A 2021 IWSR study found more than half (58%) of no/low alcohol consumers choose to switch between no/low alcohol and full-strength alcoholic beverages on the same occasion, while only 14% state that they do not drink alcohol at all, signaling signs of moderation and health consciousness as consumer drivers.

As partners, Schlafly Beer brewed and packaged Match Day Light and will do so for new non-alcoholic products for WellBeing. Schlafly also manages the sales and production of WellBeing NA brands, collaborating with WellBeing’s current contract brewing and distributor partners, and manages inventory, materials procurement, logistics, and sales support. WellBeing oversees product development, marketing, content, publicity, and grows its e-commerce business.

The non-alcoholic beer is available now across Schlafly’s distribution as well as Schlafly’s four brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO and Schlafly Highland Squarein Highland, IL.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original, independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Bankside and Schlafly Highland Square, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About WellBeing Brewing Co.

WellBeing Brewing, founded in 2018 by Jeff Stevens and Genevieve Barlow, is a nationally recognized craft brewery solely dedicated to brewing great-tasting non-alcoholic (NA) craft beers for discoverers and recoverers alike. The idea behind the brewery was born out of a personal desire by Jeff, who is 25+ years sober, to elevate the non-alcoholic social landscape after having experienced the constant disappointment of limited beverage choices available for people who don’t drink alcohol, as well as the negative stigma associated with not drinking. With two locations in St. Louis, MO and Virginia Beach, VA, WellBeing beers are brewed for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle, is reevaluating their relationship with alcohol, or simply wants to take the night off, but still be social and feel included in the fun. WellBeing Brewing’s portfolio of craft beers are available on its website and at major retail chains throughout the USA.

