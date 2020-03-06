Scarlet Lane Announces Dorian Day Lineup

McCordsville, Ind. — Scarlet Lane Brewing Company announces our lineup for the Annual Dorian Stout Day Celebration. Happening on March 13th, 2020 each location will have a distinct lineup of Dorian variants and all locations will introduce our new Dorian yearly rotation of Double-Dorian, an Imperal Oatmeal Stout.
Dorian Day 2020 Lineup
1. Dorian Oatmeal (All locations)
2. Dorian Espresso (All locations)
3. Dorian Millionaire – Oatmeal Stout w/ Sea Salt and Caramel. Inspired by Millionaire Bars. LOCATIONS: McCordsville & Scarlet Grove, Beech Grove
4. Dorian Raisin and Rum Aged – Oatmeal Stout aged with Rum and raisins LOCATIONS: McCordsville & Cannon Ball Gastropub, Indianapolis
5. Dorian Szechuan – Oatmeal Stout blended with Szechuan Spices LOCATIONS: McCordsville & South Broadripple Tap House, Indianapolis
6. Dorian’s Bloody Mary – Oatmeal Stout blended with Tomato Juice and spices LOCATIONS: McCordsville
7. Dorian with Smoked Chipotle and Peach – Oatmeal Stout blended with Smoked Chipotle and Smoked Peach. LOCATIONS: McCordsville & Old Southside Tap House, Indianapolis
8. And Introducing Double Dorian – Get Ready to Double the Darkness of Dorian Oatmeal Stout. This Brand New Rotating Offering in the Dorian Lineup Packs a 10% punch. AVAILABLE AT ALL LOCATIONS
Scarlet Lane Brewing Company Locations
- Scarlet Lane Brewing Company 7724 Depot St., McCordsville, IN 46055
- SoBro Tap House & Pub 4601 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46201
- Old Southside Tap House 2033 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Scarlet Grove Public House 704 Main St., Beech Grove, IN 46107
- Cannon Ball Gastropub 1702 Bellefontaine St., Indianapolis, IN 46202