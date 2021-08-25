Saucey Launches ASAP Alcohol Delivery in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT – Saucey, a leading alcohol delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, announced the launch of its services in the state of Connecticut. The platform will now be available to adults across cities such as Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, Milford, Fairfield, Danbury, New Milford and more.

With just a few taps on Saucey’s on-demand delivery application or website, the people of Connecticut can now order a cold six-pack, a bottle of wine, their favorite spirits, mixers, tobacco products, and even snacks. Saucey – which is already available in New York City, Westchester and Boston – plans to continue expanding throughout the state of Connecticut later this year.

“We’re excited to bring the convenience of Saucey to the great state of Connecticut,” said Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. “For years, people in this state have struggled with the fact that alcohol could only be purchased from certain stores on certain days at certain times. Since the global pandemic transformed the concept of delivery from an afterthought to routine, now seemed an exciting time to show CT the incredible selection Saucey has to offer, at the best prices in the state.”

Known for fast delivery, unparalleled selection and industry-leading customer service, Saucey has expanded significantly since its launch in 2014. Through this past year specifically, the company has grown rapidly to meet the growing consumer demand, launching in major American cities like Atalnta, GA and Portland, OR.

With the addition of Connecticut, the company now operates in over 600 cities across 13 states. Current U.S. markets include: New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Austin, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Portland and Atlanta, among others.

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform.

For More Information:
https://www.saucey.com/alcohol-delivery-connecticut

