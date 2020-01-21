Sanitas Brewing Company Partners With Meteorite PR

BOULDER, Colo. — Sanitas Brewing Company, a mainstay on the competitive Colorado craft beer scene for more than half a decade, announced that it has named Boulder-based Meteorite PR as its public relations firm of record as it continues to build its brand in Colorado and further develop a thriving local community in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Founded in 2013, Sanitas Brewing currently offers four year-round beers and more than 25 unique beers throughout the year, all available in their 9,500 square-foot taproom and patio, located in the shadow of the iconic Boulder Flatirons and Mount Sanitas, for which the brewery is named.

Co-founders Michael Memsic and Chris Coyne are each steeped in the history and heritage of brewing and formerly brewed for Boulder Beer. Together they have built Sanitas into a go-to destination for savvy Colorado beer drinkers looking to connect with friends or simply bask in the sun on the brewery’s three-season outdoor patio, which Denver-based Westword dubbed “like your best bud’s back yard … instantly welcoming and relaxing.”

Sanitas Brewing has made a concerted effort since its inception to offer guests the chance not just to drink a pint at its expansive bar made from reclaimed Amish barn wood, but also to participate in regular yoga and pilates classes, running clubs, trivia contests and holiday parties. Sanitas has also partnered with Boulder-based McDevitt Taco Supply, which sells its acclaimed Super Heady Tacos next to the brewery patio every day, and in early 2020 Sanitas will offer fresh-brewed coffee from celebrated Boulder-based Bona Coffee Roasters at a cozy coffee stand inside the brewery.

The new year will see Sanitas focus not just on the exploration and development of new IPAs, Sours, and Lagers to its impressive roster of beers, but also to continue utilizing its unique space to bring together the Boulder community for educational opportunities and to celebrate a collective passion for beer and the outdoors.

“With all of the changes and evolution in the craft beer market over the last couple of years, I am very excited to be partnering with Meteorite PR with a renewed focus on community within our industry, town and exploring collaborations within the outdoor industry,” Memsic said. “2020 is setting the stage for us to continue to grow our brand throughout Colorado and beyond, with a heavy focus on our Tap Room and the Boulder community. This is our home and the community that has supported us from the beginning! I hope Sanitas continues to remain a fixture for the Boulder community and serves as an incubator for people chasing their passions.”

Meteorite PR was founded in 2017 by PR industry veteran Eric Henderson and represents a broad collection of clients including leading outdoor footwear company Salewa, climbing brand Wild Country and award-winning outdoor and adventure film and production company Teton Gravity Research, among others.

About Sanitas Brewing Company

Sanitas Brewing Company began with two brewers’ audacious passion for beer. Since then, they’ve built a team of bold, spirited and adventurous individuals working together to bring you a tasty beverage to enjoy in the company of our tap room, to accompany you to our neighboring Rocky Mountains or sip in the comfort of your own home. Our team strongly believes in beer bringing people together and take pride in our tap room serving as a watering hole for your entrepreneurial collaborations, post-work decompressing and celebrations! Stop by and enjoy a taco and crisp brew, hike Mt. Sanitas and reward yourself with one of our famous lagers or sip a stout next to your fireplace; whereabouts your passion leads you, we’re confident in our beer you bring to compliment that journey. https://www.sanitasbrewing.com

About Meteorite PR

At Meteorite PR, we are product experts to our core. We are the ultimate end user, and we’ve been working in ski, outdoor, and action sports media for more than two decades. Call us Gen Xers with a Millennial spirit — we’ve got the experience and maturity to build your brand with the authenticity and stamina necessary to compete in the modern, digital world. Brand builders with a passion for PR, you never know what we’ve got up our sleeve. https://meteoritepr.com/