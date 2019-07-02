Saint Louis Brewery Promotes Fran Caradonna to CEO

The Saint Louis Brewery today named Fran Caradonna, who joined the company earlier this year, as its next chief executive officer.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Schlafly team at this particular moment in the company’s life, especially given my own career history and experience,” Caradonna said via a press release.

A 25-year industry veteran who co-founded the O’Fallon Brewery, Caradonna took over as chief financial officer and chief administration officer of the Schlafly Beer maker at the end of March.

Emily Parker-Lampe, Schlafly’s former head of brewing operations, had been serving as interim CEO following the departure of then-CEO James Pedegraft.

Pendegraft resigned last December just days before it was revealed he had circulated negative and misleading information to industry partners about a local competitor.

Parker-Lampe has also been named chief of brewery operations.

“We are thankful for Emily’s service during this time of transition, and we’re excited to see how she leverages our brewing team’s talents in the future,” David Schlafly, the vice chairman of the company, said via a press release. “These appointments usher in a new energy for our brewery. The new leadership will encourage our brewers to showcase their artistry in new ways, offer new reasons to visit our brewpubs, and allow our team to continue to execute destination-worthy events for our city.”

The executive shuffle comes about two months after Sage Capital, and several current and former employees, sold controlling interest in the company back to the Schlafly family.

A new investor group, including members of the Schlafly family, as well as individual investors, now control 80 percent of the company. Investors from Sage Capital own the remaining 20 percent of the business.

According to the Brewers Association estimates, production at The Saint Louis Brewery declined 11 percent in 2018, to 40,000 barrels.

Caradonna, a 25-year craft beer veteran, joined the Schlafly team earlier this year as both chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. Emily Parker-Lampe, former head of brewing operations, has been serving as interim CEO for the last six months, and she is now Chief of Brewery Operations.

After just a few short months, Caradonna’s leadership has made a palpable impact on the organization. The Board of Directors, led by David and Tom Schlafly, feel her stewardship will lead a new chapter in the brewery’s future success. Chairman Tom Schlafly says, “I’ve known Fran for as long as I’ve been in the beer business, and I have tremendous respect for her. I’m delighted to have someone with her experience and skills as CEO at this critical time for our company.”

Vice Chairman David Schlafly states, “We are thankful for Emily’s service during this time of transition, and we’re excited to see how she leverages our brewing team’s talents in the future. These appointments usher in a new energy for our brewery. The new leadership will encourage our brewers to showcase their artistry in new ways, offer new reasons to visit our brewpubs, and allow our team to continue to execute destination-worthy events for our city.”

CEO Fran Caradonna says, “It is an honor and a privilege to join the Schlafly team at this particular moment in the company’s life, especially given my own career history and experience. What an opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder with the people who have worked together to make Schlafly a great destination in our city, known to have the best beer scene in America!”

The new leadership appointments come after the May announcement that David Schlafly, along with a group of local investors, acquired the controlling interest in the brewery. David is a cousin of co-founder Tom Schlafly, meaning the new ownership structure allows the Schlafly family to continue the Schlafly Beer legacy into the future.

Caradonna has over 25 years of experience in the craft beer industry, most recently serving as the general manager for O’Fallon Brewery. In her tenure, Caradonna contributed to the St. Louis area’s craft beer expansion. She was co-founder and vice president of The Signature Beer Company, one of Schlafly’s first wholesalers, as well as co-founder and chief executive officer of O’Fallon Brewery. At The Signature Beer Company, the wholesaler acquired and launched several national craft beers in the St. Louis area. Caradonna built the company for success through raising capital for expansion and management of all financials. In 2000, Fran co-founded O’Fallon Brewery with her former husband, Tony, and helped build several award-winning brands over 10 years, with sales and production around 6,400 barrels in 2010.

Emily Parker-Lampe joined Schlafly in 2010 and has served as head of brewing for the last year and a half. As chief of brewery operations, Parker-Lampe will take on responsibility for both the company’s breweries and all staff and activity related to the brewing and packaging of Schlafly Beer.

