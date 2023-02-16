Rupee Indian Beer Enters Trader Joe’s

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rupee Beer, the first Indian-inspired beer to bridge the gap between world cuisine and craft brewing, announces its entry into the American chain, Trader Joe’s. Rupee is already available across select Whole Foods, Costco & Total Wine & More locations on the east coast.

Rupee is growing fast, and its multi-award winning lager at 4.75% ABV is specially crafted to pair with Indian, spicy & world flavors.

Brothers Van & Sumit Sharma, sons of Punjabi restaurateurs in the business internationally for over 45 years, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way. The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 80+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft lager as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

Brewed with pristine quality in mind and premium rice, maize, malt, and three types of hops, Rupee Beer dismantles the traditional lager experience by lowering levels of carbonation to allow for a more comfortable and enjoyable dining experience.

“Rupee Beer is so much more than a beer, it is a movement to bridge the gap between Indian cuisine, culture, mainstream brewing, and retailers such as Trader Joe’s adding Rupee to their carefully selected beer selection is a milestone for our brand”

About Rupee Beer

Rupee Beer was created to bridge the gap between the robust flavors of Indian cuisine and the beer industry. Designed and crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer and award-winning Indian chef, Rupee Beer is disrupting the industry with innovation, history & culture, and is the only Indian beer to be available across select Whole Foods, Costco, & Total Wine locations. Rupee is slowed brewed to a traditional Indian recipe remaining all-natural for an unforgettably smooth taste and finish.

