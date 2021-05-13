Roy Farms Is Now A Certified B Corporation

MOXEE, Wash. – Roy Farms, the world’s largest independent brewery-direct hop farm, is proud to announce their recent B Corp™ certification. Through this highly selective accreditation, Roy Farms publicly commits to safeguarding a purpose-driven business and supporting a global economy that benefits all. Based in Moxee, Washington, Roy Farms continues to unearth new environmentally friendly technologies, sustainable growing practices and innovative partnerships to nourish local and global communities for generations to come.

“We are thrilled to join a collection of global businesses that are required to consider the impact of everyday decisions,” said Michael Roy, CEO at Roy Farms. “We’ve taken great care of natural resources and built an enduring family-based culture for over a century on our 6500-acre farm — and now we’re taking our commitment even further with B Corp.”

Certified B Corporations include businesses that voluntarily meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability, ultimately balancing profit and purpose. Certified B Corporations become approved through a thoroughly vetted process by B Lab™ and join an elite group of companies using business as a force for good. Through the comprehensive process, a Certified B Corporation candidate is evaluated for the company’s overall performance on its governance, community, employees, customers and the environment.

This B Corp certification joins other significant safety and ethical certifications held by Roy Farms, including GLOBALG.A.P., the global partnership for safe and sustainable agriculture; Salmon-Safe, which ensures customers they’re purchasing an ecologically sound product; and USDA Organic, Safe Quality Food (SQF) and OK Kosher.

“We have strong, healthy roots at Roy Farms — purpose-driven, high ethical standards and honesty,” said Nancy Rodrigeuz, social responsibility manager at Roy Farms. “We want to continue to grow and to learn from other mindful B Corp businesses who value the same things we do.”

About Roy Farms

For five generations, Roy Farms has embraced diversification, innovation, technology and conservation. Softer farming practices, rigorous safety programs, and renewable energy help us ensure a bright future for our environment, employees and customers. We are proud to be certified with GLOBALG.A.P., USDA Organic, Salmon-Safe and Safe Quality Food (SQF). As we unearth the potential of farming, Roy Farms will make an even bigger impact in the world.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 2,500 Certified B Corporations in 130 industries and 60 countries around the world.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good™. Their initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.

For More Information:

http://royfarms.com