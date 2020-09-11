Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases Pumpkin Patch Ale and Coast Haste IPA

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer, brewer, distiller, cooper in the US, is releasing its annual Coast Haste fresh hop IPA and Pumpkin Patch Ale to pay homage to the bounty grown at Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon one acre at a time by growing its own hops and pumpkins, among other vegetables and botanicals, and using these fresh ingredients in their beers, spirits and sodas.

“We came up with the idea to grow our own hops in 2006 when there was a global hop shortage because a storage facility in Washington caught fire,” says Ally Ward, General Manager, Rogue Farms. “As a result, the price of hops quadrupled overnight. To prevent ever having to tell our Brewmaster at the time, John “More Hops” Maier, that we could not get enough hops for him to brew with, we decided to grow our own. Over the past ten plus years, Rogue Farms has expanded and today we grow three different types of hops, cucumbers, pumpkins, marionberries, and botanicals.”

Rogue Farms is only 71 miles from the Rogue Brewery in Newport, Oregon, so ingredients can quickly be transported, while still fresh, to be brewed into world-class beer and spirits.

“The best products come from the best ingredients,” says Rogue Brewmaster, Joel Shields. “Harvest season is one of our favorite times of the year because ingredients are at their peak and beer is begging to be brewed. We take advantage of this bountiful time, by releasing unique products like Coast Haste and Pumpkin Patch Ale that can only be made once a year.”

Coast Haste is brewed during hop harvest with the freshest hops possible. Brewed with Rogue Farms-grown Strata® hops, this hazy brew brings forward layered notes of tropical fruits such as mango, passion fruit and grapefruit. The fruity, citrus notes make this the perfect beer to crack open while witnessing the seasons change.

Pumpkin Patch Ale tastes like fall in a glass. This brew offers strong aromas and flavors of cinnamon, cloves and caramelized pumpkins, subtle hints of toffee malts and spicy hops with a slightly lingering finish.Use the Rogue Finder to find Coast Haste and Pumpkin Patch Ale near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.

PRODUCT FACTS: Coast Haste

Style: Imperial Hazy IPA

ABV: 8.6%

IBU: 51

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: September

PRODUCT FACTS: Pumpkin Patch Ale Style: Pumpkin Ale

ABV: 6.1%

IBU: 25

Packaging: 750 ml bottle, draft

Availability: September

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.