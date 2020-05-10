Rogue Ales & Spirits Currently Available for Local Delivery, Pick-up, Shipping and in Retailers Nationwide

Newport, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits has increased distribution efforts to get its world-class beer and spirits in the hands of as many fans as possible during this uncertain time.

“Our world completely shifted in the blink of an eye and we’ve had to shift with it,” said Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “In the past few weeks, we’ve worked hard with our partners at both the state and national level so we can continue sharing our products with our fans while our pubs are closed. I am so impressed by what our team has accomplished in this short period of time, and thankful for the love and support from all of you as we adjust to this new reality.”

Rogue is now proud to offer:

Free beer and spirits delivery in Portland (including Milwaukie, Happy Valley, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Beaverton, St. Johns and Gresham) and Newport, Oregon. Order canned cocktails, spirits and beer while also having the opportunity to buy beer to thank a first responder at buy.rogue.com. Keep an eye out for the fun surprises that may come with the delivery.

Shipping to Oregon, Washington D.C., Nebraska, Ohio and Nevada. Currently shipping beer to select states while working to add more.

Local pick-up from Rogue pubs. Come to our Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery (Portland) and Bayfront Public House (Newport) from 12 – 5pm daily to safely pick up kegs, crowlers, spirits, canned cocktails and packaged beer.

Rogue Hall, Pearl Public House, Astoria Pier 39 Public House and the Rogue Farm are open from 12-5pm, Monday – Friday, for call-in and walk-up orders.

In addition to this local pick-up option, we will be having Garage Sales at Rogue Hall, Pearl Public House, Eastside Pub, Astoria Pier 39 Public House, Rogue Farm and Newport’s Bayfront Public House from May 7-9, May 21-23 and June 4-6.

Availability at grocery stores in all 50 states. Use finder.rogue.com to find beer and canned cocktails on shelves across the country.

For more info, visit rogue.com. To shop online, visit buy.rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.