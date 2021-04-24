Old Tuffy Lager is now a Certified Craft Malt beer. Riverbend Malt House Announces Partnership with New Belgium Brewing

Asheville, NC — Riverbend Malt House has partnered with New Belgium Brewing on Old Tuffy Premium Lager, which now includes a portion of Southern Select, a flavorful base malt produced with 2-row barley grown in North Carolina.

Old Tuffy was originally conceived as a partnership between NC State University and New Belgium Brewing, with a portion of the proceeds directed towards the university’s academic, sustainability, and innovation programs.

“As a fourth generation alumni, I’ve wanted Riverbend to be a part of this beer since it was released”, says Brent Manning Riverbend’s co-founder, “so it was really gratifying to have our malt included in the recipe.”

This beer is the first Craft Malt Certified release for New Belgium Brewing, which attests to a minimum of 10% Craft Malt utilization in the recipe. This program was designed and implemented by the North American Craft Maltsters Guild as a mechanism to drive consumer awareness around locally-sourced, flavorful malts.

“This is an exciting opportunity for New Belgium to support our core values,” said Christian Holbrook, Brewmaster for New Belgium, “building relationships with local farmers, businesses and purveyors just down the road from our second home in Asheville.”

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com