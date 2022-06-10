River Styx Brewing Signs Distribution Agreement with Atlantic Beverage Distributors

FITCHBURG, Massachusetts – River Styx Brewing is excited to announce that we have selected Atlantic Beverage Distributors of Holliston, MA to represent our brand with exclusive distribution rights in the state of Massachusetts. The brewery opened in 2017 with a goal to utilize high quality ingredients to make high-quality beerand attract consumers to our large destination taproom in downtown Fitchburg. At River Styx we enjoy producing different styles of beer with an aim towards balance and big flavor.

“Everyone in Massachusetts should experience the great flavor of our craft beverages and we are confident that Atlantic is the right partner to help us do it” said co-founder, Jacqueline Cullen.

The distribution partnership will launch on June 13th. River Styxwill regularly supply a variety of core brands and special releases for restaurants, bars, and retailers throughout Massachusetts.

ABOUT RIVER STYX BREWING

River Styx Brewing was founded in 2017 by craft beer-lovers Scott and Jackie Cullen. Their main priority is to create flavorfulmalt beverages. Scott and Jackie have created a family and pet friendly tourist destination in the heart of Fitchburg in hopes to contribute to the redevelopment of the city.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTORS

Since 1995, Atlantic Beverage Distributors has been a leader in the delivery of craft beer, craft spirits and fine wine by providing customers and supplier partners with exceptional service and value. Atlantic Beverage Distributors is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ethics business, respect for employees and responsibility to their families and the greater community. Atlantic Beverage Distributors pledges to understand and address the needs and expectations of their customers, employees and supplier partners in all facets of business.

For More Information:

https://riverstyxbrewing.com