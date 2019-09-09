River North Brewery Releases Single Cask

DENVER — River North Brewery’s third Single Cask of 2019 debuted Saturday, September 7 right at noon at the Washington Street location. On tap and in a limited amount of bottles to go, this beer won’t be sticking around for long.

The brewers scoured all of the barrels searching for the perfect one to add some Ghana chocolate to. After finding the perfect barrels, this imperial stout isn’t an Avarice and it isn’t a Mr. Sandman like you might assume…you’ll have to tell us what you think it is!

River North Society members receive one bottle included in their membership, available to pickup anytime starting Saturday. The remainder will be up for grabs to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis for $12.00 a bottle. We will also have a limited amount on tap as well. You are invited to come and sample this incredible one-off bottle release at 6021 Washington Street, Denver.

Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date with events: www.facebook.com/rivernorthbrewery