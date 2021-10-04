Reyes Beer Division Closes Acquisition of Greenco Beverage Company in South Carolina

ROSEMONT, IL – Reyes Beer Division has officially closed on its acquisition of Greenco Beverage Company in Greenville, South Carolina. The new operations will now do business as Greenco Distributing.

“We are excited to expand our East Coast footprint through this special acquisition which allows us to further service the very state where Reyes Beer Division first established our roots,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division. “We look forward to welcoming our new employees and customers to our family-run business and working to deliver our Company’s purpose of connecting customers, consumers and brands every day, everywhere we operate.”

Stephen Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division East, said, “Thank you to the team for all of their hard work and support in making this transition as smooth and seamless as possible. We look forward to serving the upstate South Carolina area and are honored to welcome the operations, customers and employees to Reyes Beer Division.”

The acquisition adds approximately 2.8 million cases and includes brands from key suppliers such as Molson Coors, Constellation, Yuengling, Heineken, Diageo, Boston Beer, Mark Anthony Brands, Lagunitas and Sweetwater.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca-Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 8th largest privately held company in the United States with 31,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing. Across 39 facilities, our team of 7,000 people delivers over 260 million cases

annually to over 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.