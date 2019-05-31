Reuben’s Brews to Release Crush Cancer Hazy IPA

SEATTLE — Reuben’s Brews, a family-owned Seattle brewery, is commemorating National Cancer Survivors’ Day with the release of the limited-edition “Crush Cancer” hazy IPA on Saturday, June 1. Josh Corbin, a Reuben’s Brews fan and cancer survivor, came up with the idea for “Crush Cancer.” He and the brewery partnered to create the beer and support those that have been affected by cancer. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the brew will benefit the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides clinical oncology care for patients across the Seattle area.

“Both brewing new, exciting beers and actively supporting our community are core to the DNA of Reuben’s Brews,” said Adam Robbings, co-founder of Reuben’s Brews. “The opportunity to collaborate with Josh to bring Crush Cancer to life is a special one for us, as it allows us to showcase our love for beer, work with a longtime supporter, and raise funds to support the work of this important organization.”

Corbin’s story resonated with the folks at Reuben’s Brews, as he, his brother and father were all diagnosed with the rare Von Hippel Lindau form of cancer. The loss of Corbin’s father to the illness inspired the idea for “Crush Cancer” and Reuben’s Brews (Corbin’s favorite brewery and meeting spot), made them an ideal partner to make this idea a reality. The concept meshed well with the popular Reuben’s Crush series of beers and the brewery’s ongoing involvement with various causes throughout the region.

Corbin said: “When I moved to Ballard in 2013, I had just started my journey into the craft beer world – I had yet to visit a brewery and didn’t even like IPAs. I had chatted with Adam and Grace at Reuben’s a few times over the years and had a feeling our values were aligned. Most importantly, I wanted to make sure that Crush Cancer was a GREAT beer, and knowing that great beer is what Reuben’s does – I was thrilled to partner with them to make Crush Cancer.”

“Cancer touches each and every person in one way or another. Adam’s nan was a breast cancer survivor, and my dad lived with lung cancer until his death nearly 14 years ago,” said Grace Robbings, co-founder of Reuben’s Brews. “This is just a beer – we know that we’re not curing cancer with this project, but we are taking one small step to help raise awareness and contribute to a cause that impacts everyone.”

Reuben’s “Crush Cancer” (6.0% ABV / 50 IBUs) features Azacca and Citra hops, providing a very intense and lush tropical aroma and flavor for this big, juicy hazy IPA. The beer will be available on draft in the Reuben’s Brews Taproom and at a limited number of bars and restaurants in the greater Seattle area. 4-packs of 16 oz. cans will be available for purchase only in the Reuben’s Brews Taproom.

The Reuben’s Brews Taproom is located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard. The beer tapping event is open to the public. Follow along with all of the latest news from the brewery and Taproom events through Reuben’s Brews blog, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrew career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. This Seattle brewery reflects a commitment to brewing balanced and drinkable beers in a breadth of styles. The Reuben’s Brews’ team brews unconstrained, and innovates from the glass backwards, never letting anything get in the way of the beer. This philosophy has already made Reuben’s Brews the most decorated brewery in Washington state. Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest, at its Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open seven days a week, or the recently opened BrewTap at 800 NW 46h St. in Seattle from Thursday – Sunday, 3 p.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@reubensbrews).

About Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance brings together the leading research teams and cancer specialists from Fred Hutch, Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine — one extraordinary group whose sole purpose is the pursuit of better, longer, richer lives for our patients. Based in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, SCCA has eight clinical care sites, including a medical oncology clinic at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Washington; medical and radiation oncology clinics at UW Medicine/Northwest Hospital & Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, radiation oncology services at SCCA Peninsula and medical oncology services at SCCA Issaquah, as well as Network affiliations with hospitals in five states. For more information about SCCA, visit seattlecca.org.