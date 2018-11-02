Reuben’s Brews Releases Holiday Gose

SEATTLE — Reuben’s Brews, a family-owned Seattle neighborhood brewery, has started its much-anticipated 2019 Gose seasonal lineup a little early with the newly released “Holiday Gose.” Wrapped up in its iconic ugly holiday sweater-inspired packaging, this cranberry-orange Gose is a far cry from the season’s standard dark and brooding brews.

“We are seeing consumers ask for lighter bodied, more refreshing beer options, like Gose,” said Adam Robbings, co-founder and brewmaster for Reuben’s Brews. “With the growing popularity of the style, and our own personal love for the beer, we were inspired to experiment a bit with taproom exclusive variations of Gose. Holiday Gose was a natural direction to take the style, and it kicks off the upcoming lineup for next year.”

Reuben’s Brews first released its Gose in the taproom in 2015 and it went on to win gold medals at the 2015 and 2016 Great American Beer Festivals. The first beer the brewery ever canned, the brewery’s original Gose provides the foundation for the new series, which features both Gose and Berliner Weisse styles.

The seasonality is built into each brew planned for the series which, after the Holiday Gose, will begin in 2019 with Tart Cherry Weisse (January – March). Next up the brewery’s traditional Gose will be available (April – August), followed by a nod to the Pacific Northwest berry harvest in fall with Razzmatazz, a Raspberry Berliner Weisse-style ale (September – October). Then Holiday Gose will return in its holiday party garb to round out the year (November – December).

The newly released 2018 Holiday Gose is fermented with the brewery’s house lactobacillus culture and includes more than 10 pounds of cranberries per barrel, sweet orange zest, a touch of coriander and a hint of sea salt. The perfect pairing for rich holiday fare, this beer will be available in four-packs of twelve-ounce cans and on draft.

About Reuben’s Brews

After the birth of their first child Reuben, Adam and Grace embarked on a mission to brew bloody good beer. Originally from the UK, Adam turned a passionate hobby into a family-run brewery crafting nationally and internationally recognized beers in a wide variety of styles. Since opening in 2012, Reuben’s has won awards for its beers around the world including at the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, the Washington Beer Awards, and has been a top 10 brewery at the US Beer Open three times. Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest and at its taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).