Reuben’s Brews Launches Reuben’s Crush: Oregon Edition

SEATTLE — REUBEN’S CRUSH: OREGON EDITION is a special new offering in their Crush Series of hazy IPAs with a tip-of-the-cap to Oregon’s beautiful brewing ingredients. “Oregon Crush” was brewed in Washington using 100% hops and malts grown in the great state of Oregon. It features Strata hops from Indie Hops and Citra hops from Crosby Hop Farm paired with malts from County Malt, Mecca Grade, and Camas Country Mill.

“As a Northwest brewery, we’ve used different Oregon hops and malts in our beers for years, but this is the first time ever that we’ve brewed a beer with ingredients from just one state”, said Reuben’s Co-Founder and Brewmaster Adam Robbings. “Each fall we release PNW Crush which features all PNW ingredients, but here we just wanted to show off the bounty and quality of the ingredients grown by our neighbors to the south in this latest release of Reuben’s Crush.”

Draft and a limited number of cans will be available at the Reuben’s Taproom and To-Go Store in Ballard beginning today at noon, and the beer will be available across Reuben’s distribution area in Oregon and Southwest Washington beginning next week.