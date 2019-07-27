Radiant Pig Expands Distribution to Maine

NEW YORK — Radiant Pig continues to expand their presence in the Northeast with distribution coming to Maine through a partnership with Craft Collective.

The partnership with Craft Collective will add Maine to the growing list of states Radiant Pig currently distributes in, which include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.

“Radiant Pig is proud to partner with Craft Collective. From the very beginning, they’ve shown a tremendous commitment to growing craft beer and building quality relationships in Massachusetts and beyond,” said Rob Pihl, founder of Radiant Pig.

“We’ve been bringing Radiant Pig’s hazy IPAs to Massachusetts’ craft beer drinkers since 2017, and its Save the Robots IPA consistently ranks towards the top of our lineup of bestselling 16 ounce cans,” said Bryan Ferguson, co-founder and president, Craft Collective. “Considering this popularity, we’re pumped to bring Radiant Pig’s offerings to Maine’s discerning craft beer community.”

Beer drinkers in Maine will now be able to find Radiant Pig on tap in bars, restaurants, and other craft beer retailers. Brands initially launching into this expanded distribution include Save the Robots IPA, TV Party Pale Ale, and Own the Night IPA.

About Radiant Pig

Radiant Pig Craft Beers creates high-quality brews inspired by art, music, and NYC culture. Radiant Pig’s year-round favorites include their flagship IPA Save the Robots, TV Party, a New England pale ale, and Own the Night, their latest hazy IPA. Current distribution includes five states in the Northeast. To learn more, visit the website at www.radiantpigbeers.com and follow on social media @radiantpigbeer