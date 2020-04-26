Pyramid Brewing Releases Subliminal State Hazy Pale as Newest Seasonal Offering

SEATTLE — Pyramid Brewing, one of the West Coast’s longest running craft breweries, announced today the release of Subliminal State Hazy Pale Ale, the newest beer in the brewery’s seasonal series.

Eager to add a hazy beer to the seasonal rotation, Pyramid’s brewers began experimenting with new recipes. Subliminal State started as a beer brewed specially for Lazy Dog Restaurant locations. For months it received strong, positive feedback from drinkers for its sessionability and citrusy hop flavor, so it was an easy decision to bring it into package.

“Our brewers have had a ton of fun creating hazy juicy hop bombs lately,” said Pyramid Brewing’s Head Brewer, Ryan Pappe, “and Subliminal State is one that truly deserves the spotlight. If you’re looking for a great springtime crusher with plenty of hop character, this is your beer.”

Subliminal State is a medium bodied, cloudy and bright orange Pale Ale. Brewed with 60% wheat in the grain bill for an extra fluffy texture, in true Northwest style the brewery opted to keep a balanced lingering bitterness in the finish. Denali, Citra, and Amarillo hops supercharge the beer with fresh spring pine, red grapefruit, and pulpy orange citrus character. Pyramid’s brewers ferment Subliminal State quicker than most beers and at higher temperatures due to a Kviek, an increasingly celebrated Norwegian yeast strain that complements the citrus-forward hops with tropical fruit flavors. The hypnotic, all-seeing eye on every bottle watches over those who imbibe this 5.4% ABV sessionable ale.

Subliminal State replaces Snow Cap Winter Ale in Pyramid’s seasonal rotation. It is available in the Spring and will make an appearance in the Fall between the brewery’s summer and winter releases. The beer is available in 12oz 6-pack and 12-pack bottles and 22 oz bomber bottles in grocery stores and convenient stores throughout Pyramid’s distribution footprint.

