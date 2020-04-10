Portland Cider Co. Introduces Ciderade

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. has announced the release of Ciderade as the newest product in its small batch series. Ciderade is a refreshing cider made with 100% Northwest apples brightened with freshly squeezed lemons and limes. It also replenishes with electrolytes sourced from sea salt harvested in Netarts Bay along the Oregon Coast by Jacobsen Salt Co.

Jeff Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. and husband to a British expat, explained that Ciderade evolved from his enjoyment of drinking cider during the hottest days of summer.

“In England, cider is often drunk over ice when it’s really warm outside. It lightens it up, reduces the overall ABV, and makes it even more refreshing when you’re really looking to hydrate,” explained Parrish. “There’s nothing better to quench the thirst while doing yard work. But hydrating with a 7% cider in the heat of summer may not be the most effective way to mow the lawn. Ciderade is the perfect refreshing cider with its lower ABV, real citrus juice, and essential electrolytes.”

Ciderade is a light, low-carb cider, coming in at just 96 calories, 3.5 grams of sugar and carbs, and 4% ABV per 12-ounce serving. Light, citrusy, refreshing and tangy, Ciderade pairs well with lemon pepper grilled chicken, chipotle lime avocado salad, mozzarella cheese and Mediterranean salad––and lawn mowing!

A limited cider release, Ciderade promises to keep consumers cool, dry and refreshed this summer. The cider is available in 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans and on draft to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California. It is currently available to-go at the company’s two taprooms in the Portland area. Learn more at PortlandCider.com/Ciderade.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. For more information, visit PortlandCider.com and engage on social media at @portlandcider.