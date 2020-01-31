Portland Cider Co. Expands to Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co., one of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, has signed on with The Odom Corp. to extend distribution of Portland Cider Co.’s award-winning ciders to the entire state of Washington, plus Northern Idaho.

Portland Cider Co. currently produces six year-round favorites: Kinda Dry, Sorta Sweet, Pineapple Rosé, Concord Grape, Sangria, and The Perfect 10 imperial cider. All six products, along with seasonal and limited release cider offerings, are currently available in most of Washington––from Vancouver up to the border of Canada––with the support of the company’s current distribution network: Maletis Beverage, Northwest Beverages and Dickerson Distributing.

Portland Cider Co.’s expansion into Eastern Washington and Idaho with The Odom Corp. will launch this week with Pineapple Rosé, Peach Berry, Concord Grape and Kinda Dry, with offerings in six-pack 12-ounce cans, single serve 19.2-ounce cans, and draft kegs. The cidery’s upcoming seasonal line-up, commencing with Razzberry in March, will join the line-up in all three formats.

“We are excited to be working with The Odom Corporation on this expansion,” said Lynda Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. “There are a lot of Portland Cider House visitors from Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho that are going to be thrilled to be able to find our ciders in their local stores.”

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214; and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.