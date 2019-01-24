Port City Brewing to Release Colossal Eight German-Style Doppelbock for 8th Anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, Va.— To celebrate eight years of brewing, Port City Brewing Company will release Colossal Eight, a classic German-style Doppelbock weighing in at 8 percent ABV. Themalt-forward, russet-colored lager with crimson highlights is slightly warming with a touch of sweetness, evoking baking bread and plums. The beer will be available on draft and in bottles throughout Port City’s eight state distribution area.

“When we opened our doors in February 2011, there was no template for a modern packaging brewery in the Metro DC area. Looking back, I’m very proud of how far we’ve come,” says founder Bill Butcher. “We’re so grateful for eight years of support and are excited to celebrate with everyone.”

Port City will introduce Colossal Eight at a two-day release party at the brewery on Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2 with market release events shortly following. In anticipation of the Colossal Eight release party, Port City will host a Colossal Countdown event on Saturday, Jan. 26, featuring draft pours of COLOSSAL SEVEN Scotch Ale and Colossal Seven Scotch Ale aged in Don Ciccio e Figli Fernet barrels.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Colossal Eight Release Party

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 12-11PM and Saturday, February 2,2019, 12-11 p.m.

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

www.portcitybrewing.com/events/colossal-eight-eighth-anniversary-doppelbock-lager/

www.portcitybrewing.com/events/colossal-eight-eighth-anniversary-doppelbock-lager-2/

Alexandria Colossal Eight Tap Takeover with Pairing Menu

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 5-9 p.m.

Vola’s Dockside Grill, 101 North Union Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Alexandria Colossal Eight Tap Takeover

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 5-9 p.m.

Pork Barrel BBQ, 2312 Mt Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301

Richmond Colossal Eight Release Party

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

Kroger Short Pump, 11895 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233

Annapolis Colossal Eight Release Party

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 6-9 p.m.

Brass Tap, 2002 Annapolis Mall Road,Annapolis, MD 21401

Gaithersburg Colossal Eight Anniversary Party

Saturday, February 9, 2019, 12-6 p.m.

Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, 303 Copley Place, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Woodbridge Colossal Eight Tap Takeover

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, 5-9 p.m.

Brixx Wood-Fired Pizza, 14900 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Alexandria Colossal Eight Pint Night & Meet the Brewers

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Glory Days Pub, 3141 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Charlottesville Colossal Eight Release Party

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, 5-8 p.m.

Sedona Taphouse, 1035 Millmont Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

DC Colossal Eight Anniversary Tap Takeover

Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, 6-9 p.m.

Iron Horse, 507 7th St NW,Washington, DC 20004

About Colossal Eight

Doppelbock Lager, 8.0 percent ABV, 28 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs throughout Port City’s nine state distribution area

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/colossal-eight

About Port City Brewing Company

Port City Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic market. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewing Company of the Year.