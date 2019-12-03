Port City Brewing Company Announces Return of Maniacal Double IPA, German Pilsner, Dunkel Lager

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City announces the return of Maniacal Double IPA, part of the Specialty Series, after a two-year hiatus and for the first time in a 16 oz. can.

Maniacal Double IPA is golden-orange in color, and is brewed with 5 pounds of hops per barrel between the kettle and Port City’s HopZooka Dry Hop. This Double IPA perfectly balances citrus and tropical fruit aromatics, pronounced hop bitterness, and malt sweetness. Hopped with Azacca, Citra, Jarrylo and Mosaic, Maniacal satisfies the strongest hop craving while remaining approachable enough for the DIPA skeptic.

Maniacal Double IPA will be available in limited draft and 4-pack 16 oz. cans on Wednesday, November 27 at Port City’s Tasting Room, and available throughout VA, DC, and MD in December.

This October, Port City’s German Pilsner was awarded the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) for the Kellerbier / Zwickelbier category. To celebrate the occasion,Port City will re-release the limited, draft only, Lager Series brew in the tasting room on November 27 with market celebration to follow starting December 3.

Port City’s German Pilsneris brewed with pilsner malt and noble hops. This pilsner has a floral and spicy aroma, flavors of lightly sweet malt, finishing firm and dry on the palate. This refreshing pilsner is served in the “keller” style, meaning unfiltered and naturally carbonated.

On Friday, November 15, Port City welcomed the return of Lager Series brew, Dunkel. Dunkel, literally meaning “dark” in German,is a smooth medium-bodied dark lager that originates from Bavaria, especially Munich. Port City’s Dunkel is deep ruby-tinted brown in color with malt notes of toffee and caramel, kept in balance by a crisp and refreshing finish.

Dunkel is available in draft only and will be featured at Port City’s Tasting Room and throughout VA, DC, MD, and NYC.

