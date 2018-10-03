Port City Brewing Co. Releases Baltic Porter

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company is proud to announce the newest beer in its limited release, draft-only Lager Series. Born at the turn of the19th century when exported British porter was incorporated into the Baltic states’ lager tradition, Baltic Porter is a strong, dark beer with a clean lager character and loads of malt flavor reminiscent of toffee, toast, chocolate, and Port wine. The perfect choice when the weather begins to cool,Baltic Porter pairs beautifully with beef stew, smoked meats, and rich aged cheeses.

“The Lager Series gives our brewers the opportunity to get creative and brew some lesser-known styles,” says founder Bill Butcher. “Sometimes people think lager is just one thing, so we’re excited to dissuade people of that notion with a diverse array of delicious lagers.”

BalticPorter will make its debut at the Tasting Room Release Party on Friday, October 12th, which will feature live music and Rocklands BBQ.

Release Parties

Tasting Room Release

Friday, October 12, 2018 – 3pm-10pm

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria,VA 22304

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/events/lager-series-release-baltic-porter/

DC Release Party

Thursday, October 18, 2018 – 5pm-8pm

Meridian Pint, 3400 11thSt NW, Washington, DC 20010

Central Virginia Release Party

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 – 4pm-6pm

Whole Foods, 11173 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060

About Baltic Porter

8.0% ABV, 35 IBUs

Available on draft throughout Port City’s nine state distribution area

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com/the-beer-old/lager-series/

About Port City

Port City Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery that brews, serves, and ships beer to the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as select international markets. They brew an exciting lineup of year-round brews, as well as an innovative slate of seasonal and occasional beers. 2015 Great American Beer Festival Small Brewing Company of the Year.

Links

Website: www.portcitybrewing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PortCityBrewing

Twitter: www.twitter.com/portcitybrew

Instagram: www.instagram.com/portcitybrew