Perrin Brewing Company Releases Arctic Chill New England IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Arctic Chill New England IPA, the newest release in Perrin Brewing Company’s Side Hustle Series, is now available at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, with distribution throughout the state of Michigan coming soon.

When it comes to the Side Hustle Series, the brewers at Perrin don’t believe in rigid definitions of IPAs, but they do believe in frigid ones! Arctic Chill (7% ABV) offers a cool twist on the New England Style IPA with the use of winter wheat, which creates a light, fluffy, snow-like body. Michigan Copper™ and Hallertau Blanc hops deliver floral, fruity hop flavors and enough juicy aroma of gooseberry to give you goosebumps. Chill out all winter long with Arctic Chill.

Perrin will release a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Arctic Chill, the last Side Hustle Series release for 2019, follows the release of S’more Stout. S’more Stout is loaded with flavors of marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate for a 7% ABV twist on a classic fireside treat.

Stop by the Perrin Pub today and try Arctic Chill, or pick up a 6-pack at your local Michigan craft beer seller. Stay updated with Side Hustle Series release details on the Facebook page.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.