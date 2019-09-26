People Moves: Sierra Nevada Hires Noelle Haley as First VP of Marketing; Stem Ciders Nabs David Duffy from Brooklyn Brewery

Sierra Nevada Hires Noelle Haley as VP of Marketing

Sierra Nevada has found its first VP of marketing. The iconic Chico, California-headquartered craft brewery today named Noelle Haley, who most recently served as VP of marketing and growth for San Francisco-based Equator Coffees & Teas, to the post.

Haley, who will report to chief commercial officer Joe Whitney, will be tasked with setting the “vision, strategy and leadership for Sierra Nevada marketing, including advertising, creative, communications, product marketing and product development,” according to a press release. Her first day on the job is October 7.

“Noelle joins Sierra Nevada with invaluable experience as an accomplished marketing leader.” Whitney said in the release. “Her extensive background, paired with our shared values and her passion for creating compelling customer experiences, will be instrumental in leading our Marketing team.”

“I’m proud to be joining Sierra at such a pivotal stage in their history with their recent partnership with Sufferfest and as they explore areas of new product innovation I never expected to see from Sierra Nevada,” Haley added in the release. “It’s clearly an exciting time to be part of this industry and I’m thrilled to take the rich heritage, culture and amazing beers to help write Sierra Nevada’s next chapter.”

In Haley, Sierra Nevada gets an experienced beer industry professional. During a six-year stint at Lagunitas Brewing Company, Haley worked in a variety of marketing roles, most recently as CMO for three years until exiting the company in January 2019. She also served as VP of marketing and director of marketing after joining the company in January 2013.

“I’ve got 13 direct reports between Nick Lundquist of VP Sales, Steve Margetts who heads our analytics team and business planning, Iain Newell our International Director and all our Marketing Managers,” Whitney told Brewbound via email. “So [we] have needed some help for a while.”

Beyond Lagunitas and Equator, Haley spent nearly nine years as a marketing manager for Ben & Jerry’s.

Portfolio-wide dollar sales of Sierra Nevada products are up nearly 3% at off-premise retailers tracked in market research firm IRI’s multi-outlet and convenience store universe through August 11. As for Sierra’s overall business, Whitney said the company is “still in the positive growth zone but just barely. Up a little less than a point YTD.”

Haley’s hire follows several high-profile companies appointing new marketing leadership in 2019, including Lagunitas appointing Kelly Murnaghan as Haley’s replacement. Other CMO hires include Lesya Lysyj at Boston Beer Company, Michelle St. Jacques at MillerCoors and Jon London at Harpoon-maker Mass Bay Brewing. Michigan’s Founders Brewing Company is also currently searching for a CMO.

Haley joins Sierra Nevada during a transformational period for the company. Nearly a year ago, the brewery founder Ken Grossman named former chief operating officer Jeff White as its new CEO. And, in February, the 39-year-old beer company made its first acquisition, purchasing San Francisco-based Sufferfest Beer Company, a beer brand that is focused on active lifestyle consumers.

David Duffy Joins Stem Ciders as Chief Commercial Officer

Long-time beer industry veteran David Duffy is leaving Brooklyn Brewery for Denver-based Stem Ciders.

Duffy, who spent the last three years as VP of business development for Brooklyn, will take the newly created role at the Colorado cider maker. He’ll be tasked with leading the company’s sales and marketing efforts.

“As a long-term Stem advisory board member, I’ve had a chance to see first-hand Stem’s impressive arc of success, driven by talented leadership, a fearless drive for growth, and an unwavering ‘quality first’ mentality that all deliver unique and delicious ciders,” Duffy said in a press release. “I’m honored to have a chance to join the family and can’t wait to get started on some exciting new projects.”

Duffy brings more than two decades of sales, marketing and business development experience to Stem. His resume includes stints at Boston Beer Company, Western Beverage Distributing Company, New Belgium and Great Divide. Duffy also founded sales and marketing consultancy Colorado Craft Advisors, which merged with First Beverage Group in 2015.

“As an advisory board member, Dave has brought a wealth of knowledge, made numerous introductions and greatly helped to expand Stem’s distribution” Stem co-founder and CEO Eric Foster said in a press release. “It’s about damn time he decided to formally join our team! I welcome him with the greatest enthusiasm and look forward to his insight.”

The 5-year-old Stem operates a cider house in Denver’s River North neighborhood, as well as restaurants in Lafayette, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina. The company’s cider is sold in 10 states, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.