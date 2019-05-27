People Moves: Great Lakes CEO Exits; Brewmaster Moves at Goose Island, Rogue

Bill Boor Departs Great Lakes

After nearly four years as CEO of Great Lakes Brewing Company, Bill Boor has departed the Cleveland, Ohio-based craft brewery to become chief executive at Phoenix, Arizona-based manufactured housing maker Cavco Industries.

Boor officially took over Cavco’s CEO post on April 15 and will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations. He has more than a decade of experience with Cavco, where he has served as chairman of the company’s board, according to a press release.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the company’s next chapter, working closely with the board, and the entire Cavco team, to help the company deliver value to all stakeholders including customers, employees, partners, and investors,” Boor said, via the release.

Boor was Great Lakes’ first CEO. The brewery called his exit “unanticipated but amicable” in a statement to Crain’s Cleveland Business.

Rogue Brewmaster to Retire in July

Longtime Rogue Ales brewmaster John Maier announced plans to retire in July 2019, according to Brewpublic.

Maier, 64, made the announcement during last weekend’s John Maier Coastal Brew Fest. A retirement party is slated for July 27 at the Rogue Eastside Pub in Portland. A replacement has not yet been named.

Goose Island Appoints Keith Gabbett Brewmaster

Keith Gabbett officially became the fifth brewmaster at Anheuser-Busch-owned Goose Island. Gabbett, who has served on the Chicago craft brewery’s brewing team for the last decade, was most recently the head of Goose Island’s barrel, brewing and cellar program.

Gabbett supplants Jared Jankoski, who departed the company in January to become brewmaster of Octopi Brewing in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a Q&A on the Goose Island website, Gabbett said he’s hoping to build off the work of past brewmasters, such as Jankoski.

“Nothing is off the table, so I’m really excited to see where that leads us,” he added. “One thing I’ve been watching in particular is the ‘better for you’ space, so keep your eyes open for innovations in that genre.”

Heineken USA Makes Sales Team Changes

Heineken USA (HUSA) has restructured its national sales team following the departure of vice president of national sales Bridget Lasda. In a message to Brewbound, the company confirmed that it has split its national sales post into two positions, “recognizing the distinct difference in selling strategies that is required for the off- and on-premise.”

Starting June 1, Alex Boerger will serve as vice president of national accounts for off-premise accounts, while Mike Miskiewicz will work as senior director of national accounts for on-premise accounts.

Boerger joined HUSA national accounts team in March 2016. He’s credited with building the company’s business in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores over the last three years.

Miskiewicz, who has worked for Heineken USA for 24 years, most recently served as zone director for the metro New York.

Additionally, Heineken USA spokesman Bjorn Trowery departed the company after four years.

Former chief communications officer Tara Rush also departed HUSA in April to become the chief communications officer at Audi of America, according to LinkedIn.