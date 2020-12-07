Pelican Brewing Company Releases 2021 Brand Calendar

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican Brewing Company gives beer lovers a reason to celebrate their 25th birthday all year long with their newest iteration of the Lone Pelican series in 500 ml bottles. These exciting releases feature collaborations from prominent Pelican alumni in the craft beer industry, including Whitney Burnside of 10 Barrel Brewing, Ben Love of Gigantic Brewing, Jason Schonemann of Steel Toe Brewing, and Hutch Kugeman of Brooklyn Brewery.

“Pelican has had many successes since we opened our doors, but some of the most rewarding achievements have been the innumerable fantastic people I’ve had a chance to work with. People I’ve been honored to teach, to mentor, and to learn from. People who have gone on to do great things elsewhere. People I’m proud to have as Pelican alumni. Our Lone Pelican series for 2021 celebrates and highlights some of these fabulous brewers.”

Year-Round Beers

This year Pelican adds three new year-round beers to the lineup with Head Out Hefeweizen in a bottle, and Paddleback Oceanic Pale Ale and Pelican Pilsner in cans. Like all Pelican beers, these new offerings are brewed with purpose and expand their offering to meet their flock’s sense of adventure and desire to experience new craft beer styles. The lineup is anchored by Pelican classics such as Kiwanda Cream Ale, Beak Breaker, Hazy Rock, and 2020 GABF Silver medalist Updrift IPA.

Rotating Beers

Flock favorites return this year with cult-like following The Brewed Abides, summer classic Raspberried at Sea Vol. II, celebration companion Bronze God, winter staple Bad Santa, and the bold blast of hops–Our Dankest Hour. Newcomer to the seasonal lineup is a collaboration with Comrade Brewing Company, out of Denver, Colorado, Kreamsicle IPA – an orange zest IPA sure to brighten up your summer IPA rotation.

Barrel-Aged Beers

Pelican’s award-winning Barrel-Aged program continues to deliver this year featuring Father of All Tsunamis, an Imperial Stout Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrel, Captain of The Coast, a Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels, and the highly coveted Mother of All Storms, an English-style Barleywine aged in Bourbon Barrels.

Draft-Only Offerings

Pelican’s draft series features a variety of beers sure to delight any craft beer connoisseur’s desires. Pelican kicks off the year with an Imperial Red Ale – Drop Red Gorgeous a big, malty, and full-bodied without being overly bitter, followed by their annual collaboration hop blend with Pink Boots Society. Pelican ushers in the warmer months with two sure to be patio sipping favorites with Me, You Happoshu, a honey rice lager, and Peach Trip ale with peaches. Pelican ends the year with draft favorite Dark Hearted Blonde, a coffee blonde ale that is sure to wake you up during those long winter months.

“2021 marks an important year for Pelican Brewing. For 25 years, we’ve been crafting extraordinary coastal experiences, inspired by the people and place that make our company so special,” says Jim Prinzing CEO of Pelican Brewing Company. “It’s been an amazing journey starting from a single brewpub in Pacific City to opening our fourth location down the coast on Siletz Bay in 2022, and we are so grateful to all our fans that have supported us along the way–we can’t wait to celebrate with you, Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

For More Information:

https://pelicanbrewing.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PBC-ReleaseCalendar2021-1.pdf