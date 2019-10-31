Paradox Beer Company Expands Distribution into Louisiana

DIVIDE, Colo. — Colorado-based Paradox Beer Company produces original and rare beers which honor the uncertainty of nature bound with rigorous quality testing, yielding one-of-a-kind flavors that sets them apart from other beers. The rich mountain terroir has allowed Paradox to harvest, propagate and now inoculate their beers with their own house-grown Brettanomyces.

Using base recipes developed through their years of experience, each grain bill is explicitly selected by the Paradox Beer Company brewing team and infused with the perfect enhancements. The beer then rests in barrels for a minimum of four months, up to several years, before it is carefully blended to arrive at the signature flavors for which Paradox is known.

Paradox Beer Company is located in a visitor destination set on three acres, operating in a dedicated building powered by 100% wind power, with plans to add solar power capabilities. States in which Paradox beer is available through retailers include Colorado, California, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and now, Louisiana.

About Pelican Craft Brands:

Pelican Craft Brands is a 100% American craft beer distributor with the goal of bridging the gap between our partner brewers and consumers while providing the freshest beer to consumers through its retail partners throughout all of Louisiana. Pelican Craft Brands is proud to be Louisiana’s first and only 100% American craft beer distributor selling better beer.