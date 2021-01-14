PakTech Announces PakLock, Certified Child Resistant Packaging for Cannabis Beverages

EUGENE, Ore. – PakTech is announcing the release of a brand new product for the cannabis beverage market. The PakLock is a child resistant cap designed for THC beverages. Made from the same 100% recycled and 100% recyclable plastic as PakTech’s popular multipacks, the PakLock is designed to be a safe, secure, and simple solution to allow responsible adults to enjoy their THC beverages without children being able to access them.

Developed by PakTech’s engineering team and third- party certified meeting the child-resistant criteria set forth by 16 CFR Part 1700.20, the PakLock is an important innovation in the growing cannabis beverage market. PakLock provides a cost effective solution to Child Resistant Packaging needs that is easy to apply, fits snug on all standard 202-260 aluminum can formats, and is removable by adults—while being certified Child Resistant Packaging (CRP).

“As cannabis became more readily available in the recreational market, both in Canada and state by state in the U.S., we started to receive inquiries about whether we had any child-resistant or tamper-evident packaging,” said Lloyd McGriff, Director of Sales for PakTech. “That was when we realized we could leverage our experience from our PakTech can carriers and meet this new market need.”That’s when PakTech’s engineering team went to work. “Developing the PakLock presented unique challenges,” explained Vice President and Director of Engineering Zak Borg. “Designs had to be modified significantly so they would perform uniformly in strict certification testing using a wide specification resin.” But with diligent effort, the PakLock was successfully created and certified.“My favorite part of the development process were the many aha moments as we studied how to make it work—several of which have given rise to new solutions to other design challenges as well,” said Zak.

And it’s sustainable. Like all of PakTech’s products the PakLock is made from 100% recycled HDPE #2 plastic, which means every PakLock is produced from existing recycled plastic. And when you’re done? They’re 100% recyclable as well.

Designed to be secure and durable with an attractive minimalist design, the PakLock is an affordable solution to securing THC beverages for retail sale. Whether you’re a brand owner, a distributor, a dispensary, or a parent looking to enjoy your THC beverages responsibly, the PakLock is designed with you in mind.

The PakLock is available for purchase today to all of our partners. Contact your PakTech representative, or visit our website for more information.

For more information: http://www.paktech-opi.com/paklock

