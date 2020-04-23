Pabst’s Lone Star Beer Releases New Mexican Lager

AUSTIN, Texas — Lone Star Beer announces the latest line in the beloved family of Lone Star Beers: Rio Jade (Ree-Oh Hah-Day). Rio Jade: The New Taste of Texas, is a Mexican-style lager inspired by the appreciation for Texas’ diverse lands and waterways. The beer will be available throughout Texas starting in late April, with full distribution in May, for a limited time until the end of summer. In light of current events, to assist those who have supported its beer for generations, Lone Star is also launching a goodwill initiative called Keep The Lights On Y’all to help support members of the bar and restaurant community during these uncertain times.

Lone Star’s first seasonal beer will inspire all drinking-age generations to be proud of what Texas represents. Like the ever-flowing waters of Texas, Lone Star Beer is here to ensure no one goes thirsty. The new beer, which translates to “River Jade,” was inspired by the love of the land of Texas and the color and design is reflective of the natural beauty found in the waters of Texas and Mexico. From natural pools, to running rivers, everyone can find their oasis in Texas with a Rio Jade in hand.

With an ABV of 4.5%, this crisp, Mexican-style lager is locally brewed in the Hill Country of Austin with the finest ingredients Texas has to offer, including award-winning malt from Blacklands Malt, the first malt house to use Texas-grown barley. The beer has a unique-to-Texas flavor that provides a crisp and refreshing taste with characteristic sweetness of flaked maize balanced with spicy, floral and citrus notes from the hops. Rio Jade pairs perfectly with floating the river, sunbathing at a favorite swimming hole, or watching the sunset from your backyard to practice “social distancing” at this time.

“We’re excited to launch the Rio Jade Mexican Style Lager as it gives us a chance to honor our heritage, but also celebrate the Texas of today,” said Lone Star Brand Director, Emily Hoyle. “The beer perfectly represents what we value at Lone Star – connecting to the land and people of Texas, providing new and refreshing ways to enjoy our great state, and above all else, making delicious tasting beer for Texans everywhere.”

Served in bold turquoise cans, Rio Jade is the first beer label designed by Burnt Nopal Creative Director and Texas-based artist Cruz Ortiz. Rio Jade will be available throughout Texas, with six-packs available at a suggested retail price of $7.99. Beer lovers can use Lone Star’s beer finder to find a store selling nearest to them. Rio Jade will also be available for delivery with Drizly. Lone Star encourages everyone to enjoy the new lager at home during this time.

Additionally, as a response to the COVID-19 crisis effect on members of the service industry, Lone Star is launching the Keep The Lights On Y’all initiative. With the help of the team at popular Texas Humor, Lone Star has created an exclusive T-shirt inspired by the classic neon lights that grace fine establishments throughout the state as a call to action for Texans to support local bars and restaurants. The shirt serves as a reminder to all Texans to show support and help out those in the service industry while their doors are temporarily closed. One-hundred percent of the profits from the new merchandise will benefit Southern Smoke, a Texas-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that supports the food and beverage community and their suppliers—championed by Houston Chef Chris Shepherd.

“The independent service industry members affected by this crisis are near and dear to our hearts,” said Lone Star Brand Manager Daniel Crawford. “They are a huge pillar of our community and the backbone of our brand. They spend their days providing amazing hospitality to us, and we wanted to share that back during these wild times. We are incredibly grateful for Texas Humors’ support in this and excited to share this message to support such a great cause.”

T-shirts from the Keep The Lights On Y’all initiative can be purchased at txhumor.com for $25 each. Shirts are available for purchase starting now. Rio Jade will also be launching an online experience for consumers, more coming soon. For more information about Lone Star, please visit lonestarbeer.com.

