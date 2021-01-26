Other Half Brewing and Be An #ArtsHero Launch Collaborative Fundraising IPA 

Today, Be An #ArtsHero and Other Half Brewing Company raise a glass to toast to their new collaboration, Arts Hero IPA, to commemorate the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and to demonstrate a commitment to community and civic engagement.

Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional grassroots campaign comprised of Arts & Culture Workers, Unions, and institutions in the United States pushing the Senate to allocate proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy.

Creativity, innovation and philanthropy are cornerstones of Other Half’s philosophy. Known for hazy IPAs, pastry stouts and creative sours, Other Half has built a loyal community of fans and grown to become one of the most sought-after and creative breweries in the country. The Arts Hero IPA is brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Amarillo hops to create a refreshing and vibrant beer.

Other Half is distributing Arts Hero IPA ($16 per 4-pack) at its breweries in Brooklyn (Carroll Gardens and Williamsburg), Finger Lakes and Washington, D.C. Arts Hero IPA is available for curbside pickup at all four locations and delivery in Washington, D.C. Please visit the Other Half Brewing Company websiteto place an order or for more information.

Stout Collective, a beer industry branding and design studio, designed the dynamic Arts Hero IPA label, which features the #ArtsHero superhero character in bold blue & red hues.

“It’s a humbling honor to partner with a brewery as respected and revered as Other Half,” says Carson Elrod, co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero. “We’re hopeful that with the opening of Other Half’s new D.C. brewery, Arts Hero IPA finds its way into the hands of policy makers so they can learn about the relief needed for the Arts and Culture sector to survive and thrive at the other side of this pandemic.”

Andrew Burman, Other Half Brewing co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, remarks, “We are excited to collaborate with Be An #ArtsHero and highlight the arts sector when it’s needed most. Other Half is a brand rooted in the creative arts and design, from our logo and labels to our merch and beer names. Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and by partnering with Be An #ArtsHero, we’re able to give back to the Arts & Culture community that has given so much to us.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the all-volunteer run organization, Be An #ArtsHero, made possible by the labor of Arts Workers.

ABOUT OTHER HALF BREWING COMPANY

Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson co-founded Other Half Brewing, a local brewery in New York City, in 2014 to push the boundaries of beer. Known for its innovative Pastrytown & Green City festivals, creative flavors, hazy IPAs, pastry stouts and creative sours, Other Half has built a loyal community of fans and grown to become one of the most sought-after and creative breweries in the country. Their vision was to foster a passionate team that brewed great beers in the state of New York—done so with effort and thoughtfulness—to represent the “Other Half” of the industry, including the portion of the brewing industry that is focusing on locally sourced ingredients, on-premise sales, and brewing the highest quality product possible; and employing a team compensated with living wages and professional development. Today, the Other Half team crafts award-winning beers in Brooklyn (both at the Carroll Gardens headquarters and newly opened Domino Park in Williamsburg), as well as in upstate New York, where they have a wild fermented program and in Andrew and Matt’s hometown of Washington, D.C. The Other Half team is dedicated to collaborating with breweries both in New York as well as across the world in an effort to constantly move the industry forward while elevating the craft. In spring 2020, Other Half spearheaded All Together Beer, a worldwide beer collaboration created to raise funds & awareness for breweries and their staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All Together Beer featured a community of 855 breweries from all 50 states and 53 countries across the globe and helped raised millions of dollars. For more information, please visit otherhalfbrewing.com.

ABOUT BE AN #ARTSHERO

Be An #ArtsHero is a national, non-partisan grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture’s contribution to the American economy. They are a united, intersectional, sector-wide coalition that exists to defend and position the Arts & Culture sector of the U.S. as a legislative priority for support and investment commensurate with our socio-economic value. BAAH’s Open Letter to the US Senate has been signed by more than 16,000 supporters, including rank and file, blue collar Arts Workers; leaders of major Arts organizations; and countless high-profile celebrities. BAAH is endorsed by American Theater Wing, Broadway Cares/EquityFightsAIDS, Dramatists Guild, Costume Industry Coalition, Young Audiences Coalition, Ovation TV, FreelancersUnion, ExtendPUA, Touring Professionals Alliance, the SIMS Foundation and more.