Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Wild Basin Cocktail-Inspired Mix Pack

LONGMONT, Colo.– Oskar Blues Brewery is mixing things up with their new Cocktail Inspired Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water Mix Pack. The variety 12-pack features four innovative new flavors that appeal to hard seltzer fans and cocktail drinkers alike. The Cocktail Inspired Mix Pack hits shelves nationwide starting today.

Cocktail hour now starts with the satisfying crack of a 12 oz. can. The new mix pack of hard seltzer delivers the flavors of your favorite cocktails in a portable, recyclable and shareable format. Wild Basin Cocktail Inspired Mix Pack introduces four all-new, refreshing flavors:

Fruity Sangria: Red wine meets notes of citrus and stonefruit in this wild take on your favorite patio sipper.

Mango Mai Tai: Classic Mai Tai flavor gets a juicy boost of tropical mango. No shaker required.

Habanero Piña Colada: Beachy flavors of pineapple and coconut mingle with a hint of habanero spice.

Bitter Citrus Spritz: A bright citrus spritz modeled after the simple and refreshing Italian aperitif cocktail.

At 100 calories, 1 gram carb and 5% ABV, it’s the same Wild Basin, but with a twist. Offerings now include the Original Wild Basin Mix Pack, Berry Mix Pack, Black Raspberry 6-pack, and new Cocktail Inspired Mix Pack. Find Wild Basin near you via the beerfinder, or direct questions to Lauren Carroll at lauren@canarchy.beer.

About Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide. To learn more about Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, visit https://www.wildbasinboozywater.com/ Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water. Keep Running Wild.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 by Dale Katechis in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas brewing and canning Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, CANundrum Mix Pack and other craft beer offerings. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 15 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.