On Rotation Small Batch Brewery & Taproom to Move to The Braniff Centre

DALLAS— After five years of brewing craft beer in Lakewood near White Rock Lake, On Rotation Small Batch Brewery & Taproom is moving to a new retail space at The Braniff Centre at Dallas Love Field, the former home of Braniff Airlines.

The move will allow On Rotation to expand its production capacity, start packaging their beers in cans, and build a kitchen. The new location is 4600 square feet with three distinct outdoor patios.

“While we never wanted to leave Lakewood, we spent two years looking for a location in Dallas that would offer us the chance to build On Rotation into a true brewpub experience and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to stretch our legs at The Braniff Centre,” says Jacob Sloan, owner and co-founder of On Rotation.

Not lost in the transition, On Rotation will move in with their 40 ever-rotating taps of craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer and a select wine list. The existing three-barrel brewhouse that has powered On Rotation to date will also make the move. New fermentation tanks will double On Rotation’s brewing capacity.

“Our focus has always been on making craft beer approachable yet captivating,” says Lindsay Sloan, owner and co-founder of On Rotation. “We curate every beer we offer to evoke excitement and compel you to share that experience. Our additional capacity will allow us to share more brews more often.”

Dallas loves its patios, and On Rotation will now offer not one but three.

“We all know beer tastes better outdoors in Texas,” says Jacob. “We made an outdoor experience one of our requirements in seeking a new location to expand. Our patio will be a place for sharing stories, good food, and, of course, beer with friends and family.”

Much as On Rotation’s brewing and beer operations are hand-crafted, fresh, and highly curated, the Sloans are building a food menu to match, featuring fried chicken in all its forms with a supporting cast of Southern-inspired sides and shareable appetizers.

“When we first started On Rotation, we wanted to be judged on the quality of our beer, not our appetizers,” says Lindsay. “With five years under our belt, we have the experience to do this right and offer a stellar menu that will complement our beers.”

Not discounting the to-go experience, On Rotation’s new home will offer the convenience of a “minimart” for beer to go and takeout order pickup.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they have a lesser experience with our food or beer by taking it home,” says Jacob. “And what feels more like home than a bucket of fried chicken and beers?”

Construction at The Braniff Centre should begin in a few weeks. On Rotation has not set an opening date, but the Sloans expect to open the new location early in 2021.

Until then, On Rotation will continue to brew at their Lakewood location. While currently closed to in-house customers, they are open seven days a week for curbside pickup of crowlers and growlers — and, soon, 4-packs of 16-ounce cans. Call them to order or order ahead online at on-rotation.com/order.

About On Rotation

On Rotation is a small batch brewery and taproom located on the east side of Dallas by White Rock Lake specializing in hand-crafted, innovative beers and one-off creations. Founded in 2015, this nanobrewery serves as a crowler and growler filling station with On Rotation’s own brews crafted drop by drop alongside a rotating slate of guest taps from Texas and beyond. With one of the most eclectic tap lists in the city, On Rotation offers a balanced selection while brewing without limitations. Learn more at on-rotation.com.

For More Information:

https://on-rotation.com/our-next-move/