Ohio Craft Brewers Elect Alan Szuter As New Board President

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The member breweries of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association elected six representatives to the eleven-member board of directors. Alan Szuter of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in Columbus was chosen by the association’s members to succeed Seventh Son Brewing’s Collin Castore as board president. Szuter was appointed to the board in 2018 and subsequently elected to a full two-year term the following summer.

“Like a lot of Ohio craft breweries, we joined the Ohio Craft Brewers Association very soon after we opened,” Szuter remarked. “At every stage of our growth and development, the OCBA has been instrumental in supporting us, from helping us get exposure to customers, navigate regulatory questions, find local suppliers, provide educational opportunities for our team, and in myriad other ways. I look forward to continuing growing and evolving the OCBA to meet the needs of the incredible Ohio craft brewing industry.”

Szuter will become the Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s fifth president since its founding in 2007, following Castore, Chris Alltmont of Fat Head’s Brewery, Eric Bean of Columbus Brewing Company and John Najeway of Thirsty Dog Brewing. Castore is term-limited after serving on the board for six years, the last four as president.

“We have proven that when we unite – through effective advocacy, through effective fundraising, through effective messaging – when we listen to each other and when we speak with a unified voice, we can change things,” Castore said in remarks to Ohio Craft Brewers Association members earlier this month. “Both our new and returning board members are creative, intelligent, compassionate and thoughtful. I am 100% confident that their new ideas and fresh thoughts will continue Ohio craft beer’s progress in years to come.”

Upon assuming the president’s seat on the board, Szuter will take over Castore’s duties as a public advocate for the Ohio craft brewing industry, in addition to leading the board’s work behind the scenes.

“I’d also like to thank Collin Castore for his years of selfless service,” Szuter said. “Collin’s thoughtful and considered approach has set an example, and I’ve come to view him as an inspiration and a true friend. We wish him good luck and continued success.”

Down the ballot, Garrett Hickey of Streetside Brewery was re-elected for his second full term and will again serve as board secretary. Fifty West Brewing Company’s Bobby Slattery was re-elected to his current at-large seat, his second term on the board of directors.

Three new board members were elected for the first time and will be seated on the board in August: Melissa Dallas of Upside Brewing in Sylvania, Carmone Macfarlane of The Phoenix Brewing Company in Mansfield and Chris Shields of Rhinegeist in Cincinnati.

Each of the six elected members of the board of directors will serve a two-year term expiring in August 2023.

Founded in 2007, the Ohio Craft Brewers Association is a nonprofit guild that exists to promote, preserve, diversify and unify Ohio’s craft brewing industry. We aspire to be recognized as the industry leader at both state and national levels for preserving the art of making high-quality, unique craft beer; to serve as the unified voice for craft brewers across the state; to advocate on behalf of the Ohio craft beer industry; to contribute to systemic, local community development by driving economic and job growth, while creating experiences that bring people together; to promote safe, responsible enjoyment of Ohio craft beer; and to serve as a beacon for local production and manufacturing through craft beer, resulting in diverse choices for consumers.

For More Information:

https://ohiocraftbeer.org