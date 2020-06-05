Oh Hi Beverages Launches Online Shop For CBD Seltzer

DURANGO, Colo. — Oh Hi Beverages is stoked to launch an online shop for its CBD seltzer line. Mix packs and canned 4-packs are now available for purchase at cbdohhi.com.

Oh Hi’s canned CBD seltzer line sports the same four flavors as the company’s THC seltzers: Pomegranate, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Basil Limeade. Each contains 15mg of fast-acting flavorless CBD isolate, only 5 mg of pure cane sugar, and 25 calories or less. These seltzers are available for online purchase in 4, 12, and 24-packs.

“We at Oh Hi Beverages are super excited to finally offer our CBD sparkling seltzer for purchase online,” says co-founder Jonny Radding, who is also the co-founder of Durango Organics. “This will help our customers to conveniently order Oh Hi from the safety of their homes. We hope you enjoy our beverages as much as we do! Stay safe out there, Oh Hi fans.”

In December of 2019, Oh Hi Beverages first canned its CBD seltzer line to be distributed in Southwest Colorado through the Ska Brewing distribution network, and on Colorado’s Front Range through Two Six Craft Distributors. The addition of Oh Hi’s online store will allow customers from across the Lower 48 United States to purchase CBD seltzer for delivery at their doorsteps.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.