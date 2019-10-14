North Coast Brewing Company Launches Cranberry-Quince Berliner Weisse

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — North Coast Brewing Company is kicking off autumn with the limited release of its seasonal fall Berliner Weisse interpretation, Cranberry-Quince.

Cranberry-Quince is a spontaneously soured Berliner Weisse with an ABV of 4.1 percent. Brewed in the Berlin white style, Cranberry-Quince is made with quince fruit and the juice of Oregon cranberries.

“We like to say that fall doesn’t begin here in Fort Bragg, California until our Cranberry-Quince Berliner Weisse is released,” says North Coast Brewing Company Brewmaster, Chuck Martins. “Growing up, quince trees were in my backyard, and when creating the fall release in our Berliner Weisse trio, we decided to use quinces as one of our featured fruits. Their subtle sweetness complements the acidity of Oregon cranberries to give our Cranberry-Quince a tangy and sweet flavor. It’s a crowd favorite at fall celebrations.”

Cranberry-Quince is the final release in North Coast Brewing’s seasonal Berliner Weisse trio. Each North Coast Brewing Berliner Weisse is brewed with seasonal fruits, creating a unique flavor profile to match each season. Cranberry-Quince’s amber hue and noteworthy taste, make it the star of the fall drinking season, ideal for pairing with any holiday meal.

North Coast Brewing’s Cranberry-Quince Berliner Weisse is now available in 12 oz. 4 packs, 22 oz. bottles and ? barrel kegs and can be found across the U.S. using North Coast Brewing’s beer locator.

About North Coast Brewing Company

North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing sustainably crafted beers in Fort Bragg, CA for over 30 years. Known for its award-winning lineup of high-quality beers available in 48 U.S. states and internationally, North Coast Brewing also releases barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series. A pioneer and innovator in the craft brewing industry, North Coast Brewing is a Certified B Corporation – committed to making the world a better place, one pint at a time. For more information on North Coast Brewing’s beer roster and philanthropic mission, please visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/. Follow along with North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.